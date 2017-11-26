Weekly General Astrology Transits December 4th 2017

‘There are things known, and there are things unknown. And in between are the doors of perception.’

William Blake. Aldous Huxley. Jim Morrison. What did these three have in common? Well, they were all mystics in their own way. And they talked about the doors of perception or were familiar with them. This week sees some doors opening. Where do they lead? That’s for you to discover as perception is a highly individual journey. Grab your crystals, scatter your runes and set your focus towards a revelation.

First, however, Mercury is very much retrograde in wacky, expansive Sagittarius, meets Saturn on the 6th and also sextiles Mars in Libra. If there was ever a time to proceed with caution, this is it. Mars can have us rushing in where banshees fear to tread. When he’s in Libra we’re being asked to maintain balance and equilibrium. And also if dealing with people – especially those in positions of authority and power, to be diplomatic (a challenging task when Mr Quick Silver is retro). Mercury and Saturn are in the sign of long distance travel, learning, big business, mass media and the law, not to mention truth monster. Double check, triple check everything.

Have a cunning second plan, so pesky Mercury doesn’t catch you out. Check all arrangements before departing your work or home for any reason and above all, allow plenty of time to get there. Work methodically and keep your wits about you. Going ‘head to head’ with bosses or authority figures will get you nowhere now. Opt for a diplomatic and dare I say conservative approach.

Mars enters his old ruling sign of sensual and intense Scorpio, adding depth and desire. It’s getting hot and steamy, profound and real. We may all receive a much needed energy boost. Emotions run deep now and their intensity may surprise even us. Giving in to desire without thinking things through could have unexpected consequences.

It’s all about balancing passion with perception now. And those doors to perception open wide as loving Venus in fiery Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces on the 10th. We crave beauty, creativity, soul connections, mysticism. We can all catch a glimpse of how things could or indeed should be. Is this a little glimpse of heaven? Blake’s original quote ‘If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, infinite’, inspired first Huxley and then Morrison.

All three were mystics in their own right. The doors of perception could just open wide enough for all us to channel our inner mystic this week but beware mists of illusion or self-delusion.

Dec 6th Mercury conjunct Saturn in Sagittarius

Dec 6th Mercury in Sagittarius sextile Mars in Libra

Dec 9th Mars enters Scorpio

Dec 10th Mercury in Sagittarius trine Uranus in Aries

Dec 10th Venus in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces