General Monthly Astrology Transits December 2017

Time for release and new beginnings

What direction does freedom lie in?

It’s getting pretty goaty!

The end of the year could see one final releasing moment for all of us. But release from what? Where does your soul crave freedom? Or more to the point – what from? Yes, the old year is winding down, but it could also be pointing towards new beginnings if we are alert and attuned to the signs. Readjust your psychic radars now, so you don’t miss them.

We begin the month with four planets in the sign of the wandering philosopher – Sagittarius. The Sun, Mercury and Saturn are all in here and they are joined by Venus on the 1st. The full Supermoon in Sagittarius’s opposite sign of Gemini on the 3rd and Mercury heading retrograde this same day, points to the area that requires us to release something. Sometimes we need to go back to our past in order to claim our future. Why? Because our past contains our experiences and it is through these we grow on both a personal and a soul level. It’s also a time where you could find yourself spouting truths like a cat in a barrel of catnip! Be aware that words are spells and have a lasting impact so even if someone is annoying as hell be kind!

Sagittarius is the sign of higher learning. So, the question is: what have you learned and how do you now apply it?

Needless to say, what you have learned from past Mercury Retrogrades also applies here. The usual mayhem that Mercury can unleash when this occurs applies especially to travel arrangements as well as major miscommunications now. The reason being Mercury is in the sign of travel – especially long distance travel, foreigners and the mass media. Double and triple check all travel arrangements before setting out, have copies and back-ups of all important files and documents. If you deal with mass communications, I should not have to tell you to proof read – and get a second or third set of eyes if necessary. Ya don’t want to text the Ex by mistake or send a rude email to your boss or client!

The final releasing of what holds us back can now begin. Saturn has been in Sagittarius for the past two and a half years. Aspects to Uranus in the sign of Aries may be causing us to feel dissatisfied on a personal level. But wait before you rebel just for the sake of it. It’s more about freeing yourself from what does not work which will mean releasing something to make room for something else. Saturn is all about this – as well as breaking chains which bind us. The new Moon in Sag on the 18th is showing the direction to head in now we are unshackled.

The opportunity for building a beautiful new beginning, for constructing something sustaining and lasting is now ours. We can determine our futures in a way we have not been able to in almost 30 years if we have taken all we have learned on board. Saturn now moves out of Sagittarius on the 20th and into his ruling sign of Capricorn. The Sun enters here and meets him on the winter solstice, marking this as a year of establishing something if we are ready.

Capricorns will see a year of soul path self-determination like no other. Mercury now heads direct again in Sag. Be aware he is still in ‘retrograde shadow’, but you should now be able to start to implement those plans or have your ducks in order for the New Year.

Jingle bells! The 25th sees sensual Venus add that little bit of seasonal sparkle as she too enters Capricorn and meets Saturn pointing to the Season of Beautiful New Beginnings that will take us all on into 2018. You might have to deal with a stubborn jerk, or irritating family member but generally, you should feel secure.

Don’t wait for the calendar to tell you it’s time for freedom and a fresh start. Begin it at any time. Break free and move forward this Time to release yourself from chains that bind you.

1 Dec 2017 VENUS ENTERING SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

1 Dec 2017 MARS OPPOSITION URANUS (Libra to Aries)

3 Dec 2017 FULL MOON SUPERMOON in Gemini (Gemini)

3 Dec 2017 Mercury turns Retrograde until 23rd December

3 Dec 2017 JUPITER TRINE NEPTUNE (Scorpio to Pisces)

3 Dec 2017 SUN SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

6 Dec 2017 MERCURY CONJUNCTION SATURN (Sagittarius)

6 Dec 2017 MERCURY SEXTILE MARS (Sagittarius to Libra)

6 Dec 2017 MARS SEXTILE SATURN (Libra to Sagittarius)

9 Dec 2017 MARS ENTERING SCORPIO (Scorpio)

10 Dec 2017 MERCURY TRINE URANUS (Sagittarius to Aries)

10 Dec 2017 VENUS SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

13 Dec 2017 SUN CONJUNCTION MERCURY (Sagittarius)

15 Dec 2017 MERCURY CONJUNCTION VENUS (Sagittarius)

16 Dec 2017 SUN TRINE URANUS (Sagittarius to Aries)

18 Dec 2017 NEW MOON in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

20 Dec 2017 SATURN ENTERING CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

20 Dec 2017 VENUS TRINE URANUS (Sagittarius to Aries)

21 Dec 2017 SUN ENTERING CAPRICORN SOLTICE (Capricorn)

21 Dec 2017 SUN CONJUNCTION SATURN (Capricorn)

23 Dec 2017 MERCURY DIRECT (Sagittarius)

25 Dec 2017 VENUS ENTERING CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

25 Dec 2017 VENUS CONJUNCTION SATURN (Capricorn)

28 Dec 2017 MARS TRINE NEPTUNE (Scorpio to Pisces)