6 Dec 2017 MERCURY CONJUNCTION SATURN (10th Hse)

6 Dec 2017 MERCURY SEXTILE MARS (10th Hse to 8th Hse)

6 Dec 2017 MARS SEXTILE SATURN (8th Hse to 10th Hse)

8 Dec 2017 NEPTUNE TRINE VESTA (1st Hse to 9th Hse)

9 Dec 2017 MARS ENTERING SCORPIO (9th Hse)

9 Dec 2017 SUN TRINE NORTH NODE (10th Hse to 6th Hse)

10 Dec 2017 MERCURY TRINE URANUS (10th Hse to 2nd Hse)

10 Dec 2017 VENUS SQUARE NEPTUNE (10th Hse to 1st Hse)

10 Dec 2017 MERCURY SQUARE CHIRON (10th Hse to 1st Hse)



· Blaze a trail

· Cement that reputation

· Keep the faith – in yourself above all else

Just two more weeks of Saturn in his ruling house in your chart remain, Pisces. And with Mercury retrograde in here and meeting him for the final time on the 6th, the question is not just what have you achieved, but how you will leverage this next. Saturn will not be back in here for another 28 years. Hopefully his two and a half year stay has seen you establish yourself on a long term path and to cement a professional or personal reputation. One door may swing back open for you to step through it this week. This could be your final invitation so be aware of this. Venus and the Sun remain in your 10th and Venus squares Neptune your ruler in your 1st while Mercury squares Chiron. You also have the Sun making a fabulous angle to the destiny-driven North Node in your sector of work and wellness. Heal any feelings around not being ready for more responsibility or not being ‘worthy’. If something returns now you need to have faith in yourself and leap. The impact of your choices and decisions (or inaction) will be felt seven years down the track. So, it’s important to be aware of the bigger picture.

A big change or a transformation remains a distinct possibility for you right up until the weekend thanks to Mars in his ancient ruling house in your chart (8th). He’s adding daring, passion and also magnetism now. You’re unafraid to ask for whatever it is you want – be it that raise or some sizzling bedroom action! The 9th sees him shift houses and enter your 9th house where you’re poised to power on perhaps into new territory. You want to experience something new – but wait until Mercury heads direct before embarking on this if you possibly can. You’re now waiting for Saturn to change signs and arrive in your 11th. When he does look forward to karmic connections and friends in high places. This should all tell you that you too, belong at the top, Pisces.