Your weekly General Astrology Overview 18th Dec 2017

Shrug off constraints

With who or where do you belong?

Author your own destiny

Feel freedom stirring in your soul on some level this week. The new Moon in Sagittarius could trigger a desire for something bigger, bolder, more embracing ahead of the Solstice on the 21st. This new Moon is asking us what we want to learn, experience or understand about the wider world. Has your world become too constrained recently? Do you feel trapped? We can be trapped by beliefs, ideas and thoughts as much as by circumstances or people.

Sagittarius rules not just travel, foreigners and faraway places but also higher learning, philosophies and beliefs. This new Moon is all about taking that first step into something bigger and this can just be an idea that starts to take root and then grows.

There’s also a question about belonging behind all of this. Who with and where do we belong? Venus in Sag trines Eris in Aries on the 19th and then makes some interesting moves on Chiron in Pisces and Uranus also in Aries. Chiron represents our soul wound while Uranus represents groups and our unique individuality. In mythology, Eris feeling left out, started the Trojan War by lobbing a golden apple into a gaggle of goddesses leaving them squabbling over who was the fairest – Aphrodite (Venus) being one of them.

Now it can be argued who actually was the most insecure? Eris at being excluded from a party, or the goddesses whose own insecurities could so easily be manipulated? Food for thought. With the party season in full swing and the pressure on everyone to feel merry and bright, the question is: are you feeling left out or just out of place?

There are opportunities for healing here if we are in a position where we feel pressured to make merry but actually, don’t like the company we are keeping. Or perhaps we are being made to feel we don’t belong. The message is simple: find your people who make you feel like you do.

The biggest shift for all of us this week is, of course, Saturn’s arrival in his ruling sign of Capricorn a day ahead of the Sun’s arrival in here. This makes this an extra special birthday season for Capricorns – especially those of you whose birthday falls around the solstice, as the Sun and Saturn meet in here on the 21st – the first time this has happened in 29 years. All of us will feel a profound energy shift while Capricorns themselves can expect a period of establishment and realisation where significant progress can be made when it comes to their careers and long-term goals.

We also see Pluto in Capricorn strike a significant angle to Vesta in Pluto’s ruling sign of Scorpio. On a collective level, this could see more men called to account for predatory behaviour. Pluto signals time for accountability while Vesta says it is not just women who belong to themselves, but anyone placed in a position of vulnerability. No-one should be in fear of exploitation. Time to clean house in more ways than one this week and enjoy the freedom of our own authority.

In a nutshell: Saturn arrives in his ruling sign of Capricorn. The freedom to author our own destinies could be ours to explore. In more ways than one this week.