Weekly General Astrology Forecast Jan 1 2018

Embrace new ideas

Revolutionise your thinking

Live the dream in 2018!

Emotions ebb and flow at the start of 2018 with a full Moon in the Moon’s ruling sign of Cancer. This in turn sets off a cascading Grand Water Trine which could have us going deep into what we need for emotional and soul satisfaction for the coming year. How do we go about achieving this? Our feelings are actually acting as a guide for us now. What are they nudging you towards? Revolutionary Uranus is about to head direct in go-getting Aries empowering us with new ideas. Is it time to a revolution in your thinking? There’s a touch of that and divine inspiration available to us this week. We can ground these ideas down to earth thanks to a fabulous aspect between Venus in pragmatic and ambitions Capricorn and Neptune in his soul house of dreams, soul goals and quantum possibilities. But remember, dreams stay dreams unless we take action on them.

Lucky for us, we have the confidence, desire and impulsion to not just dare to dream but dare to do. Ideas receive a boost as Mercury now almost out of his retrograde shadow, adds the ability to get our ideas across to Uranus’s entrepreneurial and ground-breaking vibe. As Mars meets Jupiter in Mars’s ancient ruling sign of Scorpio this is fast company in every sense of the word. We can all tap into our power and ability to make it happen for ourselves. Be emboldened now. The Force is with us in oh-so-many ways as the New Year begins. Step out of the dark and into the light of daring to live the dream in 2018.

In a nutshell: New Year, new dreams. Do you dare take action to make them real? Live the dream in 2018!

2 Jan 2018 FULL MOON ( Cancer ) sets of a Grand Water Trine with Neptune (Pisces) and Mars (Scorpio)

2 Jan 2018 URANUS STATIONARY (Aries) Turns Direct

3 Jan 2018 VENUS SEXTILE NEPTUNE (Capricorn to Pisces)

6 Jan 2018 MERCURY TRINE URANUS (Sagittarius to Aries)

7 Jan 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION JUPITER (Scorpio)