Your weekly General astrology overview Jan 15th – 20th 2018

Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 15 2018

17 Jan 2018 NEW MOON (Capricorn)

18 Jan 2018 VENUS ENTERING AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

20 Jan 2018 MERCURY SEXTILE NEPTUNE (Capricorn to Pisces)

20 Jan 2018 SUN ENTERING AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

What’s your goal?

Create your own definition of success

Love who you are

How far can you climb?

This week’s new Moon in height-scaling Capricorn says there ain’t no mountain high enough. It’s our cue to look at those higher ambitions and above all, to remember that success should be self-defined. It’s more than just being a traditional model of success. One goal is not more ‘lofty’ or important than another. Why do people climb mountains? It’s not just because they are there, but because the climb proves to them what they can do. What they are made of. And then of course there’s the view from the top. Once you summit, you never see the world the same way again. Simply because you have a new perspective – on what you can achieve.

Capricorn is all about committing to the long haul. They know there are no short cuts but goats are agile and find ways up that sheer rock face that nobody else can see. This is what happens when we look closely because we need to. We make all kinds of discoveries.

The Sun is about to move into Aquarius, sign of the individual walking their own path which is why success should be on our terms and not necessarily bound by what society deems to be a ‘successful’ person. In other words, not the traditional Capricorn image of the power suit in the corner office.

There is more than one kind of summit to scale. What’s yours? Venus arrives in Aquarius two days before the Sun, and she is all about loving our uniqueness, our individuality and the uniqueness of our dreams too. Mercury remains in Capricorn and the day the Sun moves into Aquarius makes an inspiration angle to Neptune, guardian of the dream world where those desires first come into being. Of course, to make them real, we have to ground them – at the bottom of the mountain, we intend to climb. Know what that dream is and place your foot on the trail. And know the view from the top is going to be well worth it.

In a nutshell: The new Moon in Capricorn stirs ambition in all of us. While the Sun’s entry into Aquarius is all about our individuality. Define what success means to you this week.