Full Moon and total Luna Eclipse in Leo weekly overview 29 Jan 2018

Weekly General Astrology Forecast Jan31

31 Jan 2018 FULL MOON & TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (Leo)

31 Jan 2018: TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE CONJUNCT CERES (Exact/Leo)

31 Jan 2018 MERCURY ENTERING AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

3 Feb 2018 SUN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE (Aquarius to Leo)

What do you have to say?

Rule your own world

Being you is everything

It’s time for individual voices to be heard this week. So speak up and also watch the media. What we have to say for ourselves and how we express our individuality will be the focus this week. It’s the kind of week which occurs once in a Blue Moon and that’s what we have now. The second full Moon of the month appears in regal Leo – the sign of strutting your stuff and bring unafraid to roar. This is a rare event as it is not only a Blue Moon but an eclipsed Blue Moon – so therefore somewhat confusingly it is also a red or blood Moon.

To add to the unique cosmic vibe out there, the eclipse also falls conjunct Ceres. And this occurs the day Mercury, the bringer of news and bearer of ideas, swoops into Aquarius – the sign of the individual and radical thought. Ceres is always about sacrifice and reaping what we sew.

In the light of this dark Moon we could all be asked to look at our identities and how we may have given ours up – perhaps unwittingly. This can be anything from our individual identities – going along with other people’s ideas and thinking, to dressing a certain way to ‘look’ like everybody else. And then on a collective level to letting labels, governments or corporations define who we are.

Leo is all about rule and in this case – self-rule. It’s also about playfulness, fun and passion and opportunities to be seen and loved for who we truly are. In other words, the rulers of our own small worlds. All of which adds up to a bigger voice. This week could have us all looking at where we may have given this all away and how it affects our destiny as the Sun in Aquarius opposes the North Node in Leo. Destinies could be woven simply by speaking in our own voices and being who we truly are.

In a nutshell: Time to roar! This week’s eclipsed Blue Moon asks us to look at where we may have sacrificed our identities. Time to say what we need to in a way only we can.