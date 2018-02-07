Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 12th 2018

Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 12 2018

Dance with mystery

Who ‘gets’ you?

Come and get your love!

We’re headed towards the most loved-up day of the year with a fabulous healing vibe in the sky. Whether we are single or taken, this isn’t so much about our relationship status as understanding that it’s all about the love within that determines the love we get from others. In other words, it all starts with loving ourselves and radiates out from there. So, whether or not you have cards or flowers arriving on the 14th, look at the messages of love you are sending yourself as Mercury, that cosmic courier, meets Astraea in Aquarius on the 12th and Hygeia also in here on V-Day itself.

Both these asteroids are about balance, healing and acceptance and all three sit in the sign of the individual. The 14th also sees the Sun in Aquarius make a love-enlightening angle to Aquarius’s ruler Uranus in the sign of Aries. No Valentine? The message here is love yourself for who you are. And also, to remember there is more than one kind of love out there. This is a day that makes a big thing of the romantic kind. And amidst all the Hallmark hearts and flowers, it’s easy to overlook all the love we do have and instead focus on the kind we don’t. What we focus on tends to increase, so if you do happen to be without a romantic partner this Valentine’s Day, the universe is asking us to shift our focus and see that love, actually IS all around us – and within too.

This week sees a partial solar eclipse occur at the time of the new Moon in Aquarius on the 15th. This is the house of friends, groups, contacts and our larger social network and most of all, how we fit into all this. If you have planets in Aquarius or your birthday around now then expect to be affected personally. How? Well, eclipses initially conceal with more to be revealed later. So, something could appear unclear or you literally have a ‘blind spot’ where you cannot see what is going on. Of course, you could be the one covering things up now. If so remember – out of the shadow the light eventually emerges.

The 18th sees both the Sun and Mercury enter Pisces. We’ve now shifted from how we fit into our social circle and the collective to our place in the grand scheme of things. We’re all part of the same cosmic mysteries this week. With more yet to be revealed.

In a nutshell: It’s a week of cosmic mystery – and love. We all may be looking at where and who we fit in with. Crazy thing is – love actually IS all around us this week.