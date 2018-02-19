Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Capricorn

Don’t be upset if others seem to be out to deliberately misunderstand you this week, Capricorn.  Time to get clear – and ask for clarity in return.

