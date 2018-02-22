Weekly Astrology Overview February 26 2018

Weekly Astrology Overview February 26

Tap into enchantment

Prepare for enlightenment

Plant the seeds of your future

After a month of no full Moon, the start of the month brings us the first of two we will see during March. The full Moon appears on the 2nd (or the 1st if you are in North America), in the sign of Virgo. Which means the Sun is in Virgo’s opposite sign of Pisces. Now, many of the qualities we associate with full Moons – enhanced intuition, psychic abilities and cognitive dreams, are amplified with this full Moon due to it being in a close opposition degree to Neptune, Pisces’s ruling planet.

This full Moon allows the doors of perception to open wide. As with all full Moons, this can be an emotional experience. Virgo and the 6th house rules our health and wellbeing, while Pisces and the 12th is concerned with matters of the soul and spirit. These of course transcend our physical bodies and are about us as eternal and enchanted beings and not ‘This crude matter’ as Yoda would put it! But of course, these are all interconnected. This full Moon allows us to see how our emotional state impacts on our physical form. And the walls between us and spiritual truths now come tumbling down.

Enlightening aspects made by Venus and Mercury (ruler of Virgo) to other planets assist us as does the entrance of asteroid Hygeia into Pisces this week. Hygeia has many qualities in common with Virgo and is concerned with holistic healing. Virgo is concerned with the harvest but also in planting seeds to harvest later. You can now plant the life-changing seeds you need to and in the quantum space between this full Moon and Neptune, tap into the awareness which allows you to see where your beliefs and ideas have stopped you from doing this in the past.

This week is all about healing the mind/body/soul connection and stepping away from what has prevented us from doing this in the past. If difficult emotions surface (and full Moons are all about emotional peaks) allow them to do so as they are coming up for a final healing. What’s left is virgin ground for you to sow those seeds for something new.

In a nutshell: The first full Moon in a month opens up a new dimension in emotional truth and soul healing. Time to plant the seeds of change. And embrace intuition and enchantment.