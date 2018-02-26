Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Cancer

Don’t get so bogged down in the details you can’t see the big picture this week. Or use this as an excuse not to dare to do. Time to do whatever you’ve been putting off now, Cancer.

