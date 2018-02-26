Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Capricorn

Words and how you communicate are magic spells. Did you ever doubt that, Capricorn? If so, this week shows you the results of weaving a little magic.

