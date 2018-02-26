Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Libra

Listen to your insight this week, Libra. Especially when it comes to work and wellbeing. You’ve access to spiritual wisdom. Use it now.

