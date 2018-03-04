Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Libra

Love magic returns this week as ruler Venus enters her ruling house in your chart. Sprinkle yourself with a little stardust and get ready to work it now.

