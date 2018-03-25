Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Sagittarius

You see something you like. You go for it. Aim that arrow towards what you want this week, Sag. Your confidence says you could hit that bullseye – someone’s heart!

