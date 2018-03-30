Monthly General Astrology Overview April 2018

Restructure and reshape the future

Get confident

Love is the big idea!

Going back over old ground – or what seems to be old, could occupy many of us right up until mid-April. The reason being that Mercury remains retrograde in Aries – the sign of individual action until the 15th. The day after, we will all get the green light to move forward in a new, unbounded and quite frankly innovative way as the new Moon falls conjunct Uranus in here. Self-actualisation and confidence in our plans and decisions may be absent until that point. Or events may leave us with thinking: But didn’t I deal with this already?

Things may be broken down or broken open in order for them to be rebuilt. So, it may be what keeps recurring needs restructuring. This can occur on an inner level as well as in the outer world. If it keeps coming back, take it there’s still room for improvement. Or we just haven’t grasped the lesson yet. Along with Mercury moving ahead once more, we have two important retrogrades happening this month, both in the sign of the magical and misunderstood sea goat, Capricorn. Saturn, Capricorn’s ruling planet turns retrograde on the 18th – and Saturn rules structure, authority and establishment, and then Pluto from the 22nd. Out of what tumbles down now, something new is formed. As the Sun arrives in Taurus, the sign of money and worldly experiences, we could see the beginnings of a reshaping of our financial structures appear. And on a personal level the return of our confidence.

Love is the tool we can use to create this. Venus arrives in Gemini this month and it’s now all about the mental turn-on. It’s time to get talking, to embrace new ideas and in love – well, let’s have a real conversation. But if that mental attraction isn’t there, we won’t be able to keep the conversation going.

The month ends with a full Moon in passionate Scorpio which has us going deeper and facing whatever we need to in order to evolve. To release ourselves from the old often means facing truths we have tried to avoid. This could also involve us combining strength with sensitivity. And if we have to deal with something again, in knowing that we’ve now got another opportunity to get it right. Get ready for bold, brave moves once we do.

In a nutshell: Been here before? April has a past flavour to it but it’s all about creating something new from it. Bold moves result in lights turning from red to green. So make them now.

1 Apr 2018 MERCURY TRINE NORTH NODE (Aries to Leo)

1 Apr 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION MERCURY (Aries) sets of a T-Square with Mars (Capricorn) and Moon (Libra)

2 Apr 2018MARS CONJUNCTION SATURN (Capricorn)

4 Apr 2018 MERCURY SQUARE MARS (Aries to Capricorn)

5 Apr 2018 MERCURY SQUARE SATURN (Aries to Capricorn)

7 Apr 2018 VENUS TRINE SATURN (Taurus to Capricorn)

11 Apr 2018 SUN SQUARE PLUTO (Aries to Capricorn)

11 Apr 2018 VENUS TRINE MARS (Taurus to Capricorn)

12 Apr 2018VENUS SEXTILE NEPTUNE (Taurus to Pisces)

14 Apr 2018 JUPITER SEXTILE PLUTO (Scorpio to Capricorn)

14 Apr 2018 MARS SEXTILE NEPTUNE (Capricorn to Pisces)

15 Apr 2018 Mercury (Aries) Turns Direct

16 Apr 2018 NEW MOON (Aries) Conjunct Uranus (Aries)

17 Apr 2018 VENUS OPPOSITION JUPITER (Taurus to Scorpio)

17 Apr 2018 VENUS TRINE PLUTO (Taurus to Capricorn)

18 Apr 2018 Saturn Retrograde (Capricorn) until September 5th

18 Apr 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION URANUS (Aries)

20 Apr 2018 SUN ENTERING TAURUS (Taurus)

22 Apr 2018 Pluto Retrograde (Capricorn) until 1st October

24 Apr 2018 MARS SEXTILE JUPITER (Capricorn to Scorpio)

24 Apr 2018 VENUS ENTERING GEMINI (Gemini)

26 Apr 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION PLUTO (Capricorn)

29 Apr 2018 SUN TRINE SATURN (Taurus to Capricorn)

30 Apr 2018 FULL MOON (Scorpio) T-Square with North Node (Leo) Sun is Trine Saturn (Capricorn)