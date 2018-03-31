Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 2nd 2018

Tap into divine feminine power

Authority for all!

Let go of ideas that no longer serve

Female empowerment comes knocking on the door of the establishment this week. Perhaps intent on shaking its foundations. Vesta enters Capricorn. This asteroid is very much about power (usually abuses of) and ownership – in other words, women’s right to govern their own lives and say ‘No’ free of control and coercion. It’s perhaps no coincidence that as this takes place two planets which certainly represent male action and authority – Mars and Saturn meet in Saturn’s ruling sign. Venus in her ruling sign of Taurus will square Ceres in Leo on the 4th while the Sun in Aries squares Lilith, the Black Moon and another symbol of divine feminine power also in Capricorn. The question is can a new way or structure be created that gives all the authority they seek? Where is compromise and the common ground? It’s more than just resorting to pop culture stereotypes as in Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus. The message in we are all human and equal because of that. Or should be.

The 7th sees Venus in Taurus trine Saturn in Capricorn. Both sit in their ruling signs. This is the day when we may all be able to strike a balance between having the authority over our own lives yet strike a compromise too thanks to both making lovely angles to another asteroid Astraea in Pisces. This one is all about balance. It may mean letting go of rigid ideas or systems that no longer serve anyone. Strangely enough least of all those who have persisted in keeping them in place long after they ceased to make any sense – or brought any benefit. In fact, they now hold everyone back. It’s a week of looking to the future, shaking up structures and taking power (authority) back when it has been used to abuse and oppress. But doing so in a way that sets a better example. The importance of the asteroids involved in so many of this week’s aspects have been overlooked or disregarded by so many astrologers for so long. But now we appreciate that small does not mean less important or powerful. They are a great metaphor for what could be playing out in the big wide world right now. As above, so below.

In a nutshell: Time to create a new model of empowerment that incorporates everyone. The Yin and the Yang and masculine and the feminine. Create new structures this week.