Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 16 2018

Be fearless

Become a warrior magician for love

Happy birthday, Taurus!

Radical magic! There’s a revolutionary new kind of vibe in the air this week. The potential to harness this dynamic and electric current is there for us all. It’s all about a new kind of action and standing for a new way of thinking, believing and even yes, dreaming. The new Moon in Aries falls conjunct Uranus the planet of idealism, ideas that can change the world and also surprises and thrills.

We’re also looking back this week but with an open mindedness and ability to see what needs to change and actually, where we may have thrown those proverbial babies out with the bathwater. We’re headed into a cycle this year where we are going to see almost every planet in the sky retrograde all at once. This is extremely rare and also it is all about looking at the ideas, choices and decisions we have made, looking at what worked, what no longer serves, and deciding what is worth preserving and what isn’t. This cycle is now just beginning. And there’s going to be some deep healing taking place as part of it. Some of this may be confronting. Saturn turns retrograde this week and will remain so until September 5 and Pluto also moves backwards – both in Saturn’s ruling sign of Capricorn. This is all about the establishment and structure. Expect shake-ups, break-ups and above all, exposures. Equality, #metoo and feminism will also continue to be at the forefront of our consciousness and watch what issues emerge as Mars, the ruler of Aries, meets the Black Moon in Capricorn. As Venus in rulng Taurus opposes Jupiter in Scorpio looks around and think deeper into where the roots of this may have come from. Perhaps a statue of a fearless girl opposing a bull may have not only impacted on the collective but on our individual psyches too. Symbols are powerful agents.

Chiron makes a radical shift this week. After an extended stay in Pisces the comet arrives in Aries on the 17th. It’s about healing through action now. We’ve looked within at those inner wounds. Now what about the outer world or the actions we need to take to put things right? Can you be a warrior and a healer? The answer is yes – you can be a warrior magician.

The 20th sees the Sun entering Taurus linking us back to the material world and for all those Taureans out there, start preparing for one of the most radically, magically shifting cycles you’ve ever experienced. But don’t worry, you won’t be doing it alone. We’re all going to be there with you.

Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn and it is important to remember that Pluto becomes more potent when retrograde. Expect the rate of transformation to increase. It’s a powerful week. We can all step into the role of warrior magicians now. Fearlessly.

In a nutshell: Powerful shifts ask us all to step into the role of the warrior magician in our lives. We need to be a little bit fearless and come from love. The results? They just could be magic!