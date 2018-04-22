Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Libra

Healing and freedom in love are yours this week. Plus luck is on your side so take a chance. Long term decisions can be made so make your move now, Libra.

