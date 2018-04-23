Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 23rd 2018

Are you afraid of your own magic?

Time for a little flirtation

Truth – and consequences

Let’s talk about love! Venus arrives in Gemini and this week invites us all to unleash our inner flirt. Let’s get clear about flirting. It doesn’t have to be solely about chatting up a potential romantic interest, flirting is a connection. If you table ideas that excite you at work – you’re flirting. You can flirt with life and that is what Venus in here wants us to do. Remember, this is not about sex, Venus is about the prelude, the lead-up, the romance, the feel-good factor. Interact now with the sole purpose of making people feel good and enjoy the feeling you get from it.

Chiron has recently arrived in Aries and is all about action and healing. Venus makes a fabulous aspect to this frozen comet and asks are we Anna or Elsa? Is a little flirting in order for a thaw-out? Is it fear or rejection or hurt that holds us back from spreading a little bit of sparkle? Or are we just afraid of our own magic?

Mars meets Pluto in Capricorn this week. Both planets rule Scorpio (ancient and modern rulers) and Mars rules Aries of course. Expect exposures, truth and then consequences that rattle power structures. Those who thought themselves secure may find out otherwise. The Sun in Taurus also aligns with Saturn, ruler of Capricorn in Capricorn. Saturn is all about playing by the rules and we need to know not to break them. If we do, there are consequences which we have to own. The rest of us who remain unrattled are being asked what we need to build in the material world. And then how we experience it. Taurus is all about sensual pleasure but don’t make the mistake of thinking Capricorn is just a hard working sea goat. This sign is all about the added pleasure than comes when we know we’ve worked hard for something and deserve it. We are spirits in a material world and we can flirt with the idea of that too this week.

In a nutshell: Flirt with someone, flirt with ideas and flirt with all the good things that life can deliver this week. Spread the magic but play by the rules. There’s rewards but also truth and consequences now.