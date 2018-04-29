Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Cancer

Don’t withdraw under this week’s full Moon, Cancer. This is no time to go into your shell. Instead open up, share your emotions or get out of about. It’s all about emotional radiance.

