Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 21 2018

Beauty and love are forces to be reckoned with

Surf a high tide of passion

Happy birthday, Gemini

Happy birthday all Geminis out there. With the Sun in your sign there’s ideas to be shared, talk, communications and also just an overall feeling of lightness and fun. You’re renowned for your quicksilver mind, your sense of humour and your ability to multitask. Your mind runs faster than any computer. You can always come up with something interesting to say – mainly because you find everything from the world to people in general, so interesting.

You’re also the Peter Pans of the zodiac usually retaining those flirty, youthful good looks long after other signs have mislaid theirs along with their glasses and dentures. And even when things do eventually start to slide, you maintain your curious, youthful mindset which keeps you young anyway. Age is after all, what you think. We’re all channelling a little of the Gemini spirit this week especially certain signs impacted by Mercury, Gemini’s ruling planet making some interesting angles to Jupiter in Scorpio and Pluto in Capricorn. Talk transforms yes but does it have to be so serious?

But there is a need to say what you mean, mean what you say and stick to that for all of us. Especially if we want to be taken seriously. Following up on our ideas with action is also called for thanks to the Sun in Gemini and Mars in innovative Aquarius.

Jupiter in Scorpio makes a spiritually aligning angle to Neptune in Pisces. Passion could build like a king tide now and demand release. Both these signs are very much concerned with what is happening below the surface or on a higher level. Jupiter is also Pisces ancient ruling planet. There’s cross-over with Neptune so look for themes emerging this week that both these claim ownership over. Higher learning. Long distance travel. Large animals especially horses. Beliefs. Philosophies. Flights of fantasy that may or may not lead somewhere real. The intangible. All this with an added depth of passion thanks to Scorpio, as we may feel we are being drawn down a certain path or towards a new discovery.

Venus presently in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn. On paper these two have nothing in common. Saturn is in his ruling sign but Venus in Cancer effortlessly blends the two most feminine energies of the zodiac in such a way even crusty old Father Time stops his clock. In other words, beauty and love have the power to change the old order. Watch for the rise of the feminine and a new order to follow. Stand by for a beautiful change we can all benefit from.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday to all Gemini twins. Your message for all of us is simply: Why have one of anything when two is so much better?