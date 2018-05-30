Weekly General Astrology Overview June 4th 2018

Balance the scales

Are you getting your share of the good things of life?

Prepare for enlightenment

The planet Venus is at her most radiant and alluring when she is in Cancer. Why? Well, because Cancer is a feminine sign ruled by the Moon and Venus is obviously a feminine planet and rules love, beauty and also our money. Why money? Well, money buys the good things in life and Venus always wants us to experience pleasure. Cancer is no slouch in the pleasure stakes either. So, what we have this week is the shining face of Venus smiling down on the ruler of the underworld, Pluto in Cancer’s opposing sign of Capricorn this week. Sorry, Pluto. You don’t stand a chance. Pluto guards the riches of the underworld. Think about what’s buried down there. Actually a lot of stuff Venus loves. Gold. Precious stones. Riches (hence the word ‘plutocrat’). And Pluto is in the masculine sign of the establishment which loves to hang on to what they feel they are entitled to. #paymetoo and other movements could gain more momentum and expect women’s rights to equal pay to feature. Here’s the thing about Pluto. Pluto hates hypocrisy. This despite the fact Pluto can represent domination, manipulation and control. So, one rule for one and another set for another doesn’t sit well with him. Venus says the scales must balance. Swayed by Venus, Pluto could just be in the mood to call a reckoning this week. And ensure those riches get more fairly distributed.

The Sun and Mercury are presently in Gemini, Mercury’s ruling sign. They will both square Neptune in ruling Pisces on the 6th and 7th. Pisces is all about other dimensions, psychic abilities and also what’s hidden from view. Nothing can withstand the light of the Sun and whatever it reveals now Mercury will ensure everyone gets to hear about it. On-line surveillance, fake news and spin doctoring of all kinds could be back centrestage. Remember, Mercury is the trickster as well as the communicator. Whatever has been cooked up behind the scenes, or used to suppress, repress or is just not play fair, expect all this and more to emerge now. Prepare for enlightenment.

In a nutshell: Venus wants us all to enjoy the good things life has to offer. But are we? Whatever is in the way of us doing that could be exposed this week. Both on a personal and a collective scale.