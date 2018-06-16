Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Pisces

Dreams are not a means of escape. They are pieces of your soul calling out to be made real. Dare to dream different – and to follow them for the rest of the year, Pisces.

