Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 5th 2022 – Full Moon in Gemini

Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 5th 2022

Say what needs to be said with care

What is suppressed demands release

Get serious about what you want

What has been on all our minds could come bursting out as we feel impelled to share rather than suppress, our true feelings. All energy needs expression and release. Especially Mars energy. It’s not negative by any means. But if we don’t express it in a timely or appropriate manner, then think of a pressure cooker without a safety valve. Sooner or later, it is going to explode.

We may blurt, the energy may get directed into another area where we find ourselves angry for no good reason. Or our response in the moment is out of proportion to what is actually happening. In other words we are reacting to what has been building rather than what is occurring right now. This week’s full Moon in Gemini – sign of ideas and communication, just happens to fall conjunct retrograde Mars in here. Hopefully you have not allowed anything to fester. On the one hand, this allows us to make that final and confident push forward with business, study or communication plans before the year ends. On the opposite one, we react instead of waiting or truly responding with an open mind – and possibly open ears too.

We can be sure and certain we are right without looking at something from a wider perspective. Before you respond – can you take a deep breath and reach your centered soul? It sees the bigger picture. If you can manage this you will arrive at the right thing to say – rather than the first thing that comes to mind.

It’s a reminder than words are powerful magic. They can heal but they can also leave deep wounds if we choose the wrong ones. Or are the recipient of them. You cannot blame the planets for unkindness. That is down to the speaker. If what someone says triggers something from your past, do go to the source rather than today’s messenger when Venus in Sagittarius squares Jupiter in Pisces on the 9th. That doesn’t mean you have to accept what is said or not defend yourself if needed. It simply means you are willing to look at what is truly responsible for the sting in what is said. Be honest. And own your words and your responses.

If anyone seems out to create conflict, your best option is to simply not engage and withdraw. Just as it takes two to tango, it takes two to argue. Ask if it is really worth your time and energy? Especially if this occurs on line. Most probably not. For more, see your Full Moon in Gemini Moonscope.

Venus leaves Sagittarius this week and enters Capricorn on the 10th. Time to get beautifully serious about your public and professional image and how you are perceived. No, this doesn’t mean you have to give up your individuality or style. But what it does ask is that you project an image of something who knows what they are after and is willing to go the distance to get it. Serious results require commitment. Whether you want a serious, lasting relationship or career recognition. Become what you want to attract with Venus in here. It’s a fresh chapter in a serious love story.

In a nutshell: All energy must be expressed. But when it comes to what we have to say, this week’s full Moon conjunct retro Mars in Gemini asks us to choose our words with care. Is there a better way to get your point across that creates magic instead of mayhem?

Dec 5 2022 Mercury conjunct the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 6 2022 Mercury in Sagittarius square Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 6 2022 Mercury enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 8 2022 Full Moon in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 8 2022 Full Moon conjunct Mars in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 8 2022 Sun in Sagittarius opposition Mars in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Dec 9 2022 Venus conjunct the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 9 2022 Venus in Sagittarius square Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 10 2022 Venus enters Capricorn (Capricorn)