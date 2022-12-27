Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2023 – Libra to Pisces

Libra – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast for 2023

Sexy, sensual pleasures and access to the vault of your desires is promised by Jupiter’s arrival in your 8th. From May 16, 2023 onwards it’s about empowerment, sexy self-worth and the feeling you are in control of your financial destiny. What you share with others or is shared with you simply adds to that rich feeling.

Life is simply too short to go around pretending you are anything but utterly fierce, Libra. Jupiter travelling through Aries and your partnership zone should have brought you at least one opportunity to learn more about how you are when it comes to being two. Hopefully this has not involved giving up what makes you You. The best partnerships dynamics inspire us to become the very best versions of ourselves. Anything else should be seen as a mis-match. So, as Jupiter leaves your 7th and enters your 8th on May 16, 2023,

Ditch any remaining pretence you may be employing to camouflage your capability and fearless greatness. Oh – and let’s not forget your sexy, sensual, sweet melting chocolate core of lust, Libra! And if anyone doesn’t appreciate everything about you – or how lucky they are to have you in their life, then Jupiter along with Uranus in your 8th means you won’t be sticking around casting pearls before swine for too much longer.

Lucky you as unlike other signs, your main focus this year is on love, relationships and building on what began while Jupiter moved through your 7th. Just be aware however that if it’s broke you shouldn’t try to fix it. Jupiter will however make admitting this easier and more amicable.

So, what’s in your vault for ‘23, Libra? A transformation of what you see as negatives into positives for one thing. Which means you’re no longer interesting in applying filters when it comes to how others see you. That fierce realness should be enough. And it’s amazing how liberating dropping the need to maintain a facade feels. Authenticity is your result across all your relationships.

As well as red hot lovers, this is your house of shared money and assets. Hence – the vault. Anything you share with another or which is shared with you. From a horse to a house, your salary to alimony. If you borrow money – your loan or mortgage, that credit card – this is money shared with you by your financial institution. You have to pay a share of your earnings to the tax department. Buyouts and billionaires, benefits and bonuses, lottery wins and legacies – all are contained within the vault of your 8th.

As are your secret feelings and fears about your money. In fact surveys have revealed people are more comfortable talking about sex than they are letting others know what is really going on in their financial lives. Confronting the truth around this, feeling in control of your money is also part of the process of feeling fiercely self-empowered. Jupiter should open the door to the vault at some point during it’s transit through this house. Banishing any residual worries about ‘not having enough’ or powerlessness.

You’ll be asked to step up at some point in the next 12 months and show your worth via how you handle more assets, cash or other resources than you have had access to for a very long time. Or for the first time. If you are old enough, look back 12 years to when Jupiter last entered Taurus. It’s all about the enjoyment money or even intangible assets bring you. And allowing yourself to enjoy them – guilt free. No, money is not the root of all evil. And it may not buy you happiness but it does buy you choices – the freedom to choose can create happiness at the end of the day.

This can manifest in the form of increased income, a payout, buy-out or settlement, being a beneficiary in a will, a loan or mortgage application granted or simply someone who has what you need putting it at your disposal. Often this can be a partner but it can just as easily see you managing or being granted access to, another person’s resources. If you find yourself in a position where you have the use of money or any other asset belonging to someone else – from that trust fund to using their tennis court, please be scrupulously honest in your dealings and care for their property as if it were your own. If not – Jupiter will turn around and zap you and big trouble can ensue.

You’re ready to take a walk on the wild side when it comes to anything you may have hesitated over in the past. And also in the bedroom, Libra. Jupiter bigs up those desires. And your willingness to explore and experiment. There’s a lot of cosmic alchemy in play across relationships this year. You want passion combined with depth. To touch someone’s soul and be touched in the same way. Warning: Superficial people just won’t do it for you now no matter how scorching hot the outer wrapping. There has to be more than just looks.

Some will take what they began last year or which already existed, to the next level. Opening up to sharing their lives and space. Jupiter hands you the certainty to know whether it is right – or not. If you have faced limitation, obstacles, lack or barriers to progress, Jupiter in here removes them once and for all. You confront those fears and cut them down to size. An opportunity arrives that allows you to change your circumstances.

But the biggest transformation and the one which opens up your access to so much more be it personally or financially, is your refusal to dial down that fierceness. Share that with the world and watch it deliver the solutions and the opportunities you need, Libra.

Scorpio – Your Lucky Jupiter in Taurus Forecast 2023

Your 7th house is one of your main houses of attraction. Think of what or who you draw to you. The house of duos, duets and double acts of all descriptions. And the occasional duel too. Jupiter attracts the former and usually provides a truce or removes the latter when it enters your 7th on May 16, 2023.

It’s been 12 years since the planet of expansion, opportunity, solutions and big loves last paid this house in your chart a visit. So, if you are old enough think back to what happened around long term love, marriage, important friendships and working relationships back then. Perhaps you met the person you are with now. You might have married or even fallen in love for the first time. Others could have joined up in a different way – entering into an important working relationship or collaboration. You went to university and met your mate or your best mate. Or both rolled into one. Jupiter offers the opportunity to take your existing union to the next stage or else brings in the opportunity of a new one which expands your love experience this year.

Because this is your main house of attraction, this is also your house of focus. We attract what we focus on. Whether this is positive or negative. Jupiter rules our beliefs. How about that faith of the heart or belief in the power of love? If you are seeking that special someone with the depth you know you need for love to last, this is one of your best cycles to draw them to you. But does this involve you changing your focus or even your core beliefs about love? Jupiter ‘bigs’ everything up. Tell yourself repeatedly there’s no decent partners available and guess what? Jupiter will prove you right – ten fold.

Of course, nobody can think positive thoughts 24/7. That’s impossible. But choosing to shift our beliefs and focus on a positive one rather than a negative, can make all the different when you have a major planet in your 7th.

You also have Uranus in here bringing you the love, beauty, truth, freedom revolution in your personal life. So, thinking different may be easier now if you need to. Have you been fishing in the same pond but not catching anything? Jupiter moves you to an ocean of possibilities and potential partners if you let it. There are seven billion souls on the planet. Even narrowing that down to your preferences and the person being available gives you millions of potential mates out there. Yes, they could be from a different country, culture, ethnicity, background or belief system to yours. But love knows no borders when Jupiter is around. Only the ones you impose.

If you are entering this cycle newly single having come out of a long term relationship, before you launch yourself into your next heart-starting love adventure, do take the time to go over what your last relationship has taught you about who you are in relationships and be honest about what you are seeking now. As well as qualities you need in a potential mate to go the distance. Shared values and goals are the foundation of longevity. Above all, if you are not seeking anything serious, do be upfront about it with others. Love does not have to be long term to have meaning. But do ensure the other party is under no illusions about what you are seeking right now.

Singles should see at least one serious potential suitor appear if that is what they want now. Settleds could benefit from their partner’s good fortune in work or business. This is also a cycle of prosperity for all Scorpios whether solo or coupled up. Again, due to its attraction quality. Career progress adds to that feeling of abundance and travel or new professional circles can also deliver a bigger choice of prospective mates.

You will come to embrace the power of two and the truism that the sum of the whole is greater than that of the two parts during Jupiter’s stay in here. Whether this is what you achieve with a spouse or love partner or what you achieve in a professional working relationship or collaboration. Jupiter tells you that you don’t have to go it alone.

Just be aware that if something has been lived out, nothing not even Jupiter can turn back time and repair it now. Especially combined with Uranus in your 7th. Both planets want your freedom and for you to learn and grow via partnerships. If your current union no longer offers that, this is the year you will face that and move on. However, Jupiter can make parting more amicable or easier than at other times.

Jupiter may appear in person during this transit and invite you in to be part of two either as a lover, spouse, work colleague or fellow adventurer. If so, this will be a relationship based on equality and mutually beneficial to both parties. No matter what form it takes, it will never be dull. This person values spontaneity and the freedom to explore new horizons and opportunities. Whether this is in their personal or their professional life. Don’t look for the white picket fence partner under this transit. The wide open spaces of love are calling you Scorpio. So answer the call of your soul.

Sagittarius – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast for 2023

If it works – work it your way, Sag! Ruler Jupiter in your 6th from May ‘23 is about to show you that practical and pragmatic doesn’t have to be boring. Making work play is on the cards. As is creating some everyday magic in your life.

Jupiter in your 6th is serving an extra large portion of supersized magic and freedom. Hey – no matter who we are we have to Do The Work. What Jupiter in this house has to show you is that what you do each and everyday doesn’t have to see you chained to the hamster wheel of pointless repartition 48 weeks of the year to fund four where you get to live your life. Working smarter, freer and with joy and flexibility – whether that day job is paid or unpaid, is what Jupiter wants for you.

Everyday magic and happiness isn’t an impossible dream but attainable. Jupiter arrives in your 6th on May 16, 2023. It’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. If you were over 18 last time it was in here, think back to the opportunities which presented themselves back then around your work, studies, wellbeing and routine. How did these areas expand or improve for you? Did you start a university course or apprenticeship? Did you change your job to something more stimulating and better paid? Did you shake up your habits and experience a positive knock-on effect in other areas of your life as a result? Did you travel for work? Start a side hustle? Shift from full time to part time? Get a promotion? These themes may repeat themselves now. And if this is your first time experiencing your ruler in this house, these are the kinds of Jupiter benefits headed your way.

The most obvious way Jupiter can make itself felt in this cycle is appearing in person in the form of a good natured, generous boss. Easy to get along with, they treat their employees well, don’t micro-manage and reward for a job well done. Yes, they expect results. But once you have proved you can deliver they will pretty well leave you to run your own show, your way. Which of course you appreciate.

We all know routine isn’t for you, Sag. You need a job that offers variety and not too much structure. That doesn’t mean to say you can’t adhere to deadlines or put in the effort. Jupiter in your 6th offers success now because you project such a ‘Can do’ attitude. That doesn’t mean to say you are willing to burn out. You’ll also know when to delegate or speak up if a deadline simply isn’t feasible. What makes you stand out this year is your sheer desire to get the job done combined with high standards.

Don’t be surprised if people offer you work out of the blue. They can see you love to get the job done. Be open to what you are offered to. Is is a departure from what you usually do? Does it engender a sense of excitement? Then say yes. If you are offered it no matter how far removed it is from your usual work, take it someone sees you have what it takes to do it. Aside from brain surgery of course. You do need medical school for that one and for more on this – see below.

If you have been out of work, you can expect Jupiter to present you with at least one opportunity to re-enter the work force. And possibly at a better paid or more interesting position that before. If you have been wanting to go freelance, start your own business or turn what you love to do into your day job, this Jupiter transit opens the doors to doing that. Again, you are going to bring extremely high standards into anything you do which would make what you offer stand out.

Some of you may begin a course or university this year while others may consider returning to education or upskilling. If further education wasn’t possible for you when you left school and you have always wanted to go to university, you may take that step this year. Remember – people now go get degrees not just in their 30’s and 40’s but in their 60’s and older. Jupiter rekindles your desire to learn and if you missed your calling, the budding rocket scientist, artist or brain surgeon in you, now gets to answer it.

This is going to extend into other areas now. Just as I mentioned earlier that making changes to your routine or habits can have a knock-on effect into other apparently unrelated areas of your life, so the bar gets raised for you not just with your work or studies but across love, your lifestyle and how you take care of yourself.

Eating better, taking more exercise and the fact you start to look forward to what you do each day energises you. When it comes to love this year – you are willing to do whatever it takes to make it work for you and the other party. Those high standards now mean you expect the same amount of work from that opposite number to co-create that love relationship. But if they are unwilling ot unable to do that – you’ll move on. Work has to be joyful for you. Not pointless.

As the year unfolds you should have plenty of opportunities to showcase your skills, have more time for what you love to do as well as getting more out of what you have to, and see your standards and principles when it comes to what you do, rewarded. Travel for work may feature for some of you. And of course, for most Sagittarians, you’re working to fund that next trip or big experience.

Being good at what you do, striving for perfection, the take-out of a job well done sees you experience a sense of playfulness and flexibility whether you are working from home or elsewhere. In focus this year in particular are the healthcare and fitness professions, gardening, jobs in the great outdoors, farming, animals, organising, finance, academia, the law, cooking, music and design. But no matter what area you work in, working it your way is the freedom Jupiter offers for you.

Capricorn – Your Lucky Jupiter in Taurus Forecast 2023

For the first time in 12 years Jupiter lands in your 5th telling you that it’s time to take romance, fun and pleasure as seriously as you do those ambitions, Capricorn. Which doesn’t mean to say it’s all play and no progress. Jupiter after all rules lucky breaks and being in the right place, at the right time!

You’re the sign of boss moves, Capricorn. So, can you still have big ambitions when it comes to love, fun and creativity. Jupiter says you can when it arrives in the sign of Taurus and your 5th house on May 16th, 2023. Along with Jupiter in your 9th, this is one of the luckiest transits of Jupiter. Luck with money and with love. And the sheer charm of finding yourself exactly where you need to be to attract exactly what you need, Capricorn.

If it’s been all work and no play, or you have been dealing with the serious side of change due to Pluto in your 1st for far too long, the good news is Jupiter banishes the shadows and pulls you back out into the sunlight again. Many of you may be thinking: About time! Well, Jupiter in here will make up for any lost during its 12 month transit of this house.

Laugh and the world laughs with you. You’ll discover the truth of this as you go sunny side up into a cycle of romance, carefree playfulness, creative self-expression, parties and pleasure. Babies and children may have a far larger role to play in your life this year than previous ones. If you work with children or those younger than you, this could be a year of promotion and enhanced job satisfaction. If you have children of your own, they will be a source of pleasure and pride for you.

If you are single, Jupiter in here should deliver at least one contender, possibly more, for your heart during its stay in here. They may be from overseas or have overseas connections. Or alternatively, have the ability to turn you into a parent or step parent in the future. One small word of warning. Jupiter in here turns up the heat in a big way. This is the big, wild love transit. So, please don’t throw contraception as well as caution to the winds if becoming a parent is not on your list of experiences you want in this cycle. But if it is, Jupiter can expand your family this year. Again, either via your own child or co-parenting with a partner.

You will let go of worries (solutions to these can appear as if by magic with Jupiter in here) and also concerns about what others may think. The latter can often be the hidden barrier to what stops us following through with what we want to do. Or at least attempting it. And honestly, it’s okay to ditch adulting for a while (you’ve done your share), and get out your Lego. Or its equivalent. Jupiter shows you that you don’t need anyone’s approval or permission but your own.

Funny how when we give in to joy and immerse ourselves in what we love, we attract others who want to join us. Friendships and lovers flow to us effortlessly during Jupiter in our 5th. This can also include generous friends or even VIP or famous connections. Again, they want to be around you because you have no other agenda but to share the good times. Which are well and truly rolling like a boulder after Indiana Jones. Pace yourself, Cappy!

Holidays and travel feature this year and you should expect good times, to visit new and even exotic locations and to cross paths with interesting, unforgettable people if you do. Even a staycation will take on a sense of adventure. Plan for a journey that opens your eyes – even if it is just to a previously unexplored part of your own country.

The people you meet open doors for you and this is a lucky-break Jupiter transit. But it only works if you put yourself or your talents out there. Be open to new places, people and experiences. If you don’t yet have business cards – get some. You are going to be in a position where you give them out to people who matter. Without going all Insta-fluencer, this is a year to feel good about yourself and camera ready at all times without needing Facetune later. No, you don’t have to leave the house perfectly manscaped or Kardashian contoured. Especially if this feels like hard work (which this transit isn’t about). But rocking your style and a smile at the ready is all you need. Yes, your image may be shared and circulated far and wide. You will be seen. As could your creativity. Showcase yourself. You are allowed to spoil yourself under this transit. With new outfits, a look – just don’t blow your budget.

That being said, that lucky break could see you move into a better paid position with surprising ease. Jupiter eases the way and also ensures you make your best and most effortless impression. Your enthusiasm and can-do attitude is contagious. Bosses and others want what you are selling.

This year is a powerful year of pleasure and attraction. You see how important time outs and time spent on what you love or who, is. You prioritise happiness with the result it grows exponentially. One word of warning here. Because everything you do this year appears so effortless to others (we know its not), some people may not be as happy for you as you might have expected. This can strike a sour note when that friend is not happy about your engagement or the fact you’re now a Tiktok sensation. You’re not likely to allow it to dull your shine for long. But try to be kind even if you have to let some people go. Their Jupiter 5th cycle will eventually come around.

If you are having your Jupiter return this cycle. If you were born with Jupiter in Taurus or if you have a Taurus ascendant, expect extra large serves of Jupiter luck and benefits. Right place, right time, right love for ‘23 and into ‘24, Capricorn!

Aquarius – Your Lucky Jupiter in Taurus Forecast 2023

Bring it on home, baby! Jupiter in your 4th house asks how in the world and where in the world you need to be to live life on a larger scale? It’s about lifestyle experience and what supports your dreams for the coming 12 months, Aquarius.

Every star ship needs a launch pad. Every explorer needs a home port to return to. Jupiter in your 4th from May 16, 2023 says there’s no place like home, Aquarius. But now you get to decide and define where that is and what it looks like.

There’s no place like home during this Jupiter transit. It’s been 12 years since Jupiter last unpacked its bags in this house in your chart. If you were old enough 12 years ago to make decisions around your living arrangements, look back to property decisions, moves, family matters or anything that contributed to your sense of security, roots and place back then. You can expect these themes to repeat or to build on them now.

Jupiter wants you to move on up during its stay in here. Of course, we can’t talk about Jupiter in this house without mentioning your ruler Uranus also in residence. Both planets share the desire to bring about soul freedom for you. Room to move, to grow, to evolve. This includes room to create the life you choose and the way you choose to live it, Aquarius.

Where in the world do you want to call home? Or do you feel at home anywhere in the world? Jupiter favours big moves and relocations in here. If another part of the country calls or even another country entirely, this is a cycle where you may take steps to relocate. Living large is Jupiter’s goal for you. Many of you may upgrade your present residence either via moving to something bigger or renovating and extending your present home. Others may get a foot on that housing ladder. Help from family members could be forthcoming. Jupiter opens doors while in here and wants to hand you the key to them.

If you only have the budget to improve one area of your home it’s likely to be the kitchen this cycle. You’ll love spending more time in it. Trying new dishes and entertaining on a grander scale. You’ll spend extra cash on that fabulous cookware or latest gadget and then cook up a world of flavours. Your collection of cookbooks goes international.

Travel features no matter what house Jupiter may be in. During this cycle you may travel to visit family overseas or they may come visit you. Travelling for leisure or business? Funny how you end up somewhere you feel right at home in. From that airbnb to that hotel to the entire country. You love the local cuisine, the people seem like an extended family. Revisiting your roots brings back memories. If a past place calls you, you could move back there permanently now.

Making extra money out of your home is another way Jupiter can beam extra benefits your way. Airbnb-ing being the most obvious. But cultivate any talents with cooking, baking, home accessories, interior design or flipping antiques. If you’ve a talent for making your home a show piece then share this via your social media. It could lead to opportunity.

For some of us, the city is what calls. For others, we want to escape to the country. This cycle is about what is right for you and if you have a family, what is best for them as well. Your 4th house is your house of roots and belonging. And by dint, the expectations of our families we take on board. The secret theme of your 4th is your own path and purpose. Often we feel a sense of belonging and our parents or caregivers allow us to experiment and choose our own destination in life.

However, just as often we may be made to feel we have to conform to expectations or choose a career path that isn’t right for us. The result can be a deep seated and inexplicable unhappiness which persists no matter how outwardly successful we become. The combination of Jupiter and your ruler in here means if this is your story, you will now choose to break away and determine your own course. Whether this is in what you choose to work at or where and how you choose to live – or even both.

Career and home matters are closely linked as how we earn our living, or conversely what our partner does for a living, impact on our home life and where and how we live. Some of you may undergo a shift in your career which brings about a relocation. And if you are not engaged in paid work, your home situation may expand due to a change for the better in your partner’s career.

Mission statements for life or vision boards are wonderful tools for you in this Jupiter cycle. If you’ve not created one yet, there’s no better use of downtime at home for you. How your life looks going forward. Companies use mission statements as ways to plan for their future. They state why they are in business or exist, what their purpose is and what direction they are going in.

Typically, mission statements aren’t biographies. They are usually between 8-20 words long. Jupiter wants you to be clear about your mission for living now. How, where, why. Write down all the words that come to mind around who you are and how you see yourself living for the future. Now, craft a statement from the most powerful and place it where you can see it every day. Perhaps in more than one place. On your devices as well as written down and displayed. During the upcoming year, Jupiter should place opportunities in your path to create this.

Alternatively, you can create a vision board using photographs or other media depicting the kind of home you want and how you envision your lifestyle. You can take a photograph of it when finished to carry with you on your phone and leave the original displayed where you see it each day. Both are powerful techniques proven to work.

One word of warning with Jupiter in this house. People who visit you may not want to leave. Your home radiates warmth and generosity of spirit. You are the host with the most under this cycle. Expand your space and your path. Wherever calls you – there’s no place like how you make it, Aquarius.

Pisces – Your Lucky Jupiter in Taurus Forecast 2023

What’s the big idea, Pisces? Ancient ruler Jupiter in your 3rd tells you your ideas can take you further than ever before. Your message travels miles or takes you right around the world. This is no time to think small.

Words are magic spells. They can bring about changes and set opportunities in motion for us. That’s why it’s called ‘spelling’. Of course, that magic spell can just as easily be visual today. A picture is worth 1,000 words after all. So think images, moving pictures, design, art, that Tiktok or Instagram feed. Your website and podcast as well as that manuscript or thesis. A conversation opens doors to prosperity, solutions and opportunities for you. Don’t doubt the power of your words and anything you communicate now Jupiter lands in your 3rd on May 16, 2023.

What you say, sell and how you say it will be everything this coming year. Your work, study, inbox, meetings and journeys fill your schedule to over-flowing. And as your calendar fills up, so should your bank account reflect this. Jupiter in here tells you business is booming, Or should be now.

It’s no use simply talking up your ideas, however. You must set them in motion when Jupiter is in here. We all know that individual who talks a good game. The ‘Gunna’ as in ‘Gunna Do’. They have big plans which they talk up. Or are self-proclaimed ‘experts’ – usually in more than one area. They bang on about either what they are going to do which will release them from their desk job in Amalgamated Nuts and Grommits and on into entrepreneurial billionairedom. Or else how they could have done something so much better than what someone else has. And will shortly. Funny how five years down the line they are still at their work station at Amalgamated, talking the same talk. But to a new audience as everyone else has moved on. Don’t be that person. Even David Brent in The Office followed his dream.

The first thing you need to do is 1) Big up that idea. Jupiter needs big picture thinking and plenty of raw material to work with. Whether this is simply you re-writing your CV or deciding to craft a screenplay of website. And 2) Don’t judge your idea before it’s even got off the launchpad.

Along the way, Jupiter can bring you constructive input and people whose expertise can help you. But you need to start the process in order to connect to these resources. By all means get your idea to a presentable stage before involving anyone else. Do your due diligence or research. Then get your feedback. It will prove invaluable. Know the difference between constructive feedback and the opposite however. Do choose who you ask wisely and consider their qualification to comment.

Embarking on a course of study, job changes, upskilling, conferences, teaching, writing, presenting and speaking as well as travel – especially for business or travel which leads to an uptick in business, are all signs of Jupiter at work. Benefits may come your way via siblings, cousins or even your neighbours. This house of your chart rules your locale. What you are seeking may be within reach or right where you live. Jupiter says you don’t have to go far. It’s also true with your resources. You should have everything you need to accomplish what you set out to do in this cycle, already at your disposal.

Gadgets and devices – how you communicate and get your message out there will feature especially with Uranus which rules technology also in this house. You may upgrade your phone, tablet, computer, camera. The same applies to your personal mode of transportation. Your car, bike or your commute. Upgrades or anything that makes this easier are another sign of Jupiter easing your journey.

Travel even overseas may be in short hops or in duration. There’s an ‘If it’s Tuesday it must be Belgium’ feel to all this. Even if you do plan a big trip it’s like to involve visiting the maximum amount of countries in the time you have. Staycation? Don’t worry. It will still feel fresh and like an adventure.

Jupiter in here is the position of the big sales pitch. Whether this is on someone else’s behalf – as in you are selling their product or service, or your own and all you have to offer. You will excel at interviews and presentations. Bring varied content and variety to your social media feed or channel. People hang on your every word. Jupiter favours PR, advertising, marketing, the media, sales and retail in this house.

Your mind is set to explore new ideas and conversations and those you meet, open your mind to fresh perspectives and possibilities. You’ll explore new activities and even change your ideas and one person may provide you with the catalyst for this. Boring people? Those who can only talk about one subject or are dogmatic? You’ve no time for them this cycle.

Flirting? Your superpower now. Just ensure that you do mean to follow through if that swipe or opening line has the desired effect and you keep going. Yes, a little harmless flirting makes both parties feel good. But marathon flirting just for the ego boost – total no-no. The right thing to say comes easy for you. So please ensure you mean what you do say.

Set ideas in motion and this year will open up new conversations, connections and opportunities. If you have been out of work, Jupiter should hand you at least one offer to return to the work force. Seeking to change jobs or start your own gig? Again, provided you get applying or start that launch countdown, Jupiter makes it happen. If your ascendant is in Taurus or your natal Jupiter, expect an extra large serving of Jupiter largesse. Get talking, get sharing and above all, get doing, writing, telling your story and involve as many others as you can in your conversation. Words are magic but actions set the spell in motion this Jupiter cycle.