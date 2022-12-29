Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 26 2022

Own your decisions to change your future

Set your intentions to their highest frequency

Happy New Year!

Out with the old, in with the new. Let’s ring in the start of 2023 with optimism and a willingness to embrace the transformational alchemy of change.

Divine entanglements see out the week and ‘22, which should have us feeling one with the universe and have us reaching for the highest expression of love, inspiration and creativity. Or at the very least trying our best to attain that. Promises to keep, be kept or commitments that are not easy to back out of feature. Now, these can be made with another person, or simply ourselves as Juno and Neptune meet in Pisces on the 27th. The next day brings a divine alignment between Venus in Capricorn and Neptune. This speaks of serious intentions one way or another. It goes far beyond something superficial like a New Year’s Resolution. There’s a vision emerging for us that we are determined to bring into being now. And we won’t let go until we’ve seen it through.

So, the promises you make should be ones you keep this week. And carry you on through into ‘23. It will be a game changing and extraordinary year for us all. As we will see Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto change signs. For more on what this means for you, see your yearly forecast for your sign and also your rising sign.

As we pass from one year into the next, we will be in retrograde season as Mercury stations retrograde in high-climbing Capricorn on the 29th and meets Venus in here as it does. We need to pause, stocktake and look seriously at what our choices and our path have brought us. And where. We can change direction or make different choices now if we are not happy. But the key here is ownership. Owning our decisions whether they were ‘good’ or ‘bad’ is the only way forward to making better ones. Or building on positive ones we have made in the past. Take time to enter into this process during the Mercury retrocycle.

2023 begins with a pivotal meeting between Venus and Pluto in Capricorn. Pluto is on the move this year and will enter Aquarius but will return to Capricorn again during its retrocycle. Anything that is not build on integrity in love could change or come to an end now. Our intentions are laid bare – as are other people’s. Ensure yours are set to the highest possible truth. Those which are, reap the rewards. Hold on to the vision you have for the best version of love – and yourself, and create this in the coming year. It’s written in the stars.

In a nutshell: Higher love frequencies ask us all to reach for the best possible versions of ourselves as one year ends and a new one begins. Set your intentions and know you can live up to them as 2023 arrives.

Dec 27 2022 Juno and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (Pisces)

Dec 28 2022 Venus in Capricorn sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Dec 29 2022 Mercury stationary retrograde in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 29 2022 Mercury and Venus conjunct in Capricorn (Capricorn)

01 Jan 2023 Venus and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn (Capricorn)