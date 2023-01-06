Your Full Moon in Cancer Moonscope January 6 2023 REVISED!

I blame Mercury retrograde! Correction as Elena our fab astrologer wrote this and there was an error on the date Mars goes direct. We all want it to be sooner but it goes direct on the 12th ! Sorry!

Your Full Moon in Cancer Moonscope January 6 2023

Give in to your innate sensitivity. Nurture who and what you love. And don’t forget to include self-love in this mix under the first full Moon of 2023. The Moon is in its ruling sign. Making it especially receptive, open and also permeable when it comes to picking up on the feelings of others. Do be aware – you can be too open and giving. Know your boundaries and when you need to apply some self-protection techniques. The Crab – symbol of Cancer, is the perfect example of this. It carries its home on its back and knows when to retreat into it. Preferring withdrawal rather than confrontation.

Sideways is how the crab tells us how to solve problems. Coming at them not head-on but from a different approach. If any situation is causing you to want to retreat or withdraw, honour that impulse. Go to your place of safety and once wrapped in its security, then ask yourself how a sideways strategy in the future can help. No, you don’t have to resort to that head-on tactic. You can stay sweetly sensitive and vulnerable too as in it lies your strength. But you can also find new solutions to old problems or protect yourself in the future, just by giving yourself more wiggle room.

Aries

The card of The Moon in the Tarot is most strongly linked to a full Moon in its ruling 4th. Is something huffing and puffing and trying to blow down if not your house, then something on an emotional level?

Is this full Moon drawing feelings to the surface like a soft tide caressing your emotional shoreline? Or alternatively, are dogs howling, wolves at your door and where your emotional needs aren’t being met thrown into a harsh light? Not to mention that racing tide of feelings around this? You may now have wanted to acknowledge this or if you did, you simply shoved it deep down. But now it surfaces, like a kraken, demanding you deal with its slimy nature.

This may not be you but could see you facing someone being increasingly demanding or emotionally guilt tripping you. Before you huff and puff yourself, consider for one minute their behaviour may be fuelled by equally deep and unacknowledged insecurities or needs they feel are not being met. Now, maybe you feel they are. But rather than direct confrontation, do come at any emotional problem sideways, Aries. Asking how they really feel and sharing how you feel could be the way to de-escalate a situation. Share the feelings rather than leap into action.

Taurus

Brain dumps, emotional purges, idea blitzes and saying exactly what is on your mind – unedited, can and will occur around the time of the full Moon in your 3rd. Especially if you have been holding something back, Taurus. Either in action or with those feelings.

Your inner editor is about the throw that red pencil along with caution to the winds. What you say and follow through on now largely depends on what you did back at the time of the new Moon in your 9th in December. Did you gather your courage and your self-belief and act or take that chance? If you did, then this full Moon could deliver your first results or see you reach that key milestone which tells you that you are on your way. And also took the right path.

If you didn’t, then your actions or what you say, the spells you cast and the words you use to express yourself are likely to be more impactful as they come from a place of pent-up desire and self-expression. That doesn’t mean to say this is not timely nor called for, Taurus. But it does show you how acting in the right moment makes you so much more effective. What matters now is your belief is what you have to say. A work, communication or study project could enter a key stage now. Mercury which rules this house is now direct but still in retroshadow. The final results may appear in 2-3 weeks. Whatever you do end up saying,know you are now committed to the follow-through.

Gemini

The full Moon in its ruling sign of Cancer, appears in your house of money and self-worth. Emotionally, you’re right on the money in some way, Gemini. Even if it is just over stating your terms of how you expect to be treated and saying: The buck stops here.

I should not need to warn you of the perils of overspending still or of indulging in buying ‘stuff’ to attempt to fill an unmet emotional need. Go directly to the need and look to what needs to be done to fill it. Especially if this is linked to your emotional self-worth. If someone constantly short-changes you – they treat praise or compliments like £50 notes, nothing you do is ever good enough or they simply don’t add value to your life compared to how you do to theirs, do look long and hard at the connection now.

A financial issue may enter its closing stages and again, you need to take the emotions off the table when it comes to do anything to do with spending, investing, your salary, finances, benefits, loans, mortgages, taxes and joint assets as in marital or business ones. Be practical and do ask yourself what you are really buying into when you do spend your money. Is is to shore up that self-worth? You can have a billion in the bank and still feel worthless. If you are dealing with financial issues or simply lack of emotional resources know you set the price within you first. So, that’s your sideways tactic for that rich feeling, Gemini.

Cancer

The full Moon in your sign always wants to awaken you to your emotional truth, Cancer. And also to drop any behaviours around not being able to ask for what you want directly. No more telling people things are ‘Fine!’ between the gritted teeth of hurt and resentment when your entire aura tells them things are anything but with you. Out with it! No nipping at someone with those claws over something unrelated instead of cutting to the chase. You know what? If you change tactics it’s not just you who will feel better for it but they will too.

Mars retro in your 12th may have had you see-sawing between crankiness and soul wound probing and all this may have been well – confronting, draining and distressing. This full Moon sends its searchlight to seek out what is really going on with you. To go to the source rather than be overwhelmed by the symptoms. Do share this and if you need downtime, to cocoon, to spend time with family or those you consider family, then do so. Any residual narkiness will be relieved by TLC and you just ditching the shell and showing your sensitive inner self without feeling the need to apologise or over-protect yourself. Or even be ashamed of being vulnerable, needy on occasion or feeling a little bit powerless. That’s okay. Chances are someone close to you feels exactly the same way. But you may not know unless you share first.

Leo

There are many cards in the Tarot that feature the Moon due to its many astrological connections. Tarot and astrology work hand-in-hand. So, if we are to look at which card embodies the energy of a full Moon in your 12th, of rich knowing and emotional and spiritual truths, we first need to understand the emotional state we need to be in to access all those areas. So, it’s not just how the Moon is depicted in the card but the figure(s) too. A state of knowing, being, surrender and reception. Accepting the truth which emerges from within or which is highlighted without by this moon.

Your inner beauty and knowing is where you begin with this process under this full Moon while you effortlessly tune in to the card of the 2 of Swords. Yes, I know the Moon in this card isn’t full. But the energy of the figure is where you need to be now, Leo. You reach a pause in your progress now. You may have pushed forward with plans but now see you can do no more. So you release and wait for the results without pushing or the need to take further action. This full Moon can close off one cycle of experience but the one to follow it isn’t yet clear (hence the blindfolded figure). Yet they are at peace where they are in the moment. Still and certain that when the time is right it will appear. If you need to unplug, withdraw, detox – do so and know your choice to let go now is right. By next month that new path will make itself known.

Virgo

Are you comparing yourself to your friends or others in your social/professional circle? Your 11th is your house of connections and your sector where your individuality shines. This full Moon calls you to do you without the comparisons. Or the compromises if you feel you have to become someone else to fit it. If that’s the case, it’s not you who is the wrong fit, but them.

Taken negatively this full Moon can trigger a Keeping up with the Kardashians reality check where you look at where you are or what you have, and compare yourself unfavourably to those who you know. Unfulfilled dreams come into play if you feel others have attained their goals but you haven’t – yet. Do avoid at all costs the ‘f’ word – failure. When we compare what we have achieved to the journeys of others we diminish our successes and also our own importance. Chances are if you step back and list all you have accomplished over the past 12 months this will show you a track record that is more successful than you imaged.

This is the moment where you commit to being the real, hashtag #authentic you and own your journey so far. Don’t focus on what you haven’t done or achieved but what you have. This sets you up for success for the future. This full Moon is perfect for getting together with the people who allow you to let your authentic self shine through. You are unique, your journey to your goals is unique. And so are your goals themselves for that matter. Chances are someone’s success might actually feel like failure to you, Virgo. So, do it your way.

Libra

Where are you going with your ambitions this year, Libra? In the next two weeks you’ll plunge into a state of planning and readiness. The upcoming weeks will bring us a big retro-free cycle so I should not need to tell you that this will be a big launch window for you. Especially with anything creative, that allows you to be noticed, take a front of house position or stand out and shine. You also have a boost from Jupiter back in your 7th. So take it any ventures that involve you and another are favoured.

Now is not the time to undersell your skills, lurk in the shadow or hide yourself away. Some of you may be on the brink of ditching that understudy role or backroom job and be moving into a more prominent position in the next few weeks. You may close off one working chapter now in order to begin another. A key project or interview cycle may enter its final stage. But above all, look at what you love to be doing as even if it starts as a side hustle or hobby, it may take you further. And when it comes to lovers – do ensure that they support and encourage you, Libra. It’s time to look at where and with whom, you want to go next – and commit to that.

Scorpio

This full Moon is about to highlight those barriers to progress, what has held you back, restrictions – real or imagined, so you can see them dissolve or simply crush them down to molehills. It’s a full Moon which is the best for the water signs – Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. The way towards positive change is revealed for you.

This full Moon is about personal growth, emotional and soul freedom and what has been or is stopping you from attaining that. What is your biggest dream or goal right now? Close your eyes for a moment on the night of this full Moon and imagine a horizon in front of you. Above which hangs this full Moon. How close are you to the horizon point? Can you see anything or even a person in the way? This simple visualisation can hand you much needed information and also inspiration.

The distance between you and the horizon represents how far you are from attaining that wish or goal. Check at the full Moon next month to see how it has shifted. If you can see anything between you and the horizon, this also shows you who or what is in your way. What you need to do then is look around you and take note of the way around it. Is that road or path clear? That’s the sideways move you can make. Your card in the Tarot to help you with this is the 8 of Swords. Why? Because all the figure has to do is take off the blindfold and move either forwards or even backwards. If you look at this card you see a castle – a safe haven or resource in the background. But they can’t see it. That visualisation could also show you there is more than one path open to where you want to get to, Scorpio. Explore.

Sagittarius

Who remembers that book ‘There’s More to Life Than Sex and Money’? Trouble with a full Moon in your 8th is that it may not feel that way! The good news for you with regards to both areas is that Mars will head direct again in your 7th of long term loves and partners and Mercury in your money house between now and the full Moon next month. Solutions or simply transcending an issue will occur inbetween.

Your 8th is your ‘other’ money house and touches on what you need to feel materially secure as well as emotionally desired and validated. It asks you to look at where you may give too much, short change yourself, ‘settle’, disempower yourself by your choices or simply lack self-worth. And yes, this can happen to any of us, Sag. Sex and money, power, control, attraction, withholding and generosity are all examples or even flip sides of issues this full Moon can highlight.

Are you comfortable charging enough for your skills or in negotiating for yourself for instance? Do you go along with others to keep the peace but it’s actually not what you want? Does someone take a unilateral approach to decision making in a relationship that is a throwback to the 1950’s? Do they use sex, money, emotions to control or manipulate? How comfortable are you talking about what’s really happening with your money or your intimate life? This full Moon tells you – there are no NO Go Areas, Sag. And for now, the two may be about sex, money or a combination. Time to clean house if so.

Capricorn

Who is acting as your mirror now, Capricorn? The full Moon in in your sign of partners. That other half of that double act, dynamic duo or even that dramatic one or duel. Your spouse, long term lover or work companion, best friend, collaborator, business or activity partner. And yes, this is your house of open enemies, rivals and opponents and just occasionally the person holding up the mirror is one you don’t like. If so the question is: do you like yourself when you are around them or respond to them?

If someone doesn’t bring out the best in you, or inspire you to be the best possible version of you just through having them in your life, you might want to look seriously at who you have become in the relationship. And who you could potentially be out of it. Hopefully that mirror reflects the very best of you and take it this is how they see you.

Maybe there is that frenemy who pushes your buttons or simply that person who for whatever reason – karmic or otherwise, always seems out to provoke you or push your buttons. Back to that mirror. Sure you may crush temporarily with that scathing come-back but do you like yourself when you retaliate? If the answer is no, then opt for self-love and simply no longer react. And watch how that reflection reaffirms you are once more the fairest-minded and most loving and loved of all.

Aquarius

Working that energy, wellbeing, duty and dharma, what you need to do vs. what you want to be doing – the full Moon in your 6th offers a spa for the soul if you accept its invitation.

Begin with your energy and your day job. It doesn’t have to be paid. It could even be your studies as this is your ‘job’ to complete your course. It will show you the effect this has on your energy and therefore your ability to get things done. Any burnout issues need to be addressed now. Make changes to rectify this and seek professional help if needed.

Schedules, focus, being systematic, taking a one job at a time approach to anything, is your friend. Do not scatter your energy and do not take on more than you can reasonably be expected to do. This is an excellent full Moon to put the finishing touches to projects, to look to your diet, to make plans to change your job, habits or even plan for working from home if you are not already doing so, and to look seriously at how much downtime you need and are getting. You may be underestimating this. What this full Moon shows you is that there are no quick fixes for long term sustainability and wellbeing. It’s small adjustments which you stick to but which make a huge difference. Take that one step at a time approach for a big reboot.

Pisces

The full Moon in Cancer favours the water signs the most and for you it is in your 5th and fabulous house of romance, self-expression, children, creativity, fun and pleasure. It can bring to the surface where – and most importantly why, you may deny yourself the good things of life. Joy, love, passion, a little luxury – all work and no play? This is your house of gratification. And while working towards delayed gratification for a long term goal is laudable and worthy, we all need life’s small pleasures on the way. The instant kind. This full Moon invites you to indulge.

Sometimes this full Moon can see an old childhood or early wound surface. Usually this is around our right to express ourselves and our gifts. We may have been left feeling we are in some way not talented, loveable or just stupid for liking the things we do or even attempting to try them – by a parent, teacher, relative or even a lover. Harsh words from the past, rejection and criticism can resurface. If so, look to the source not yourself. This is about them and not you. So don’t live with their judgements and limitations.

This full Moon however can be a fabulous night for a moondance with someone you love and who loves you in return, to meet with friends, party or simply indulge your creative or playful spirit to its fullest. It’s a full Moon of living and loving in the moment. And sometimes taking a moment to experience pure pleasure is all we really need.