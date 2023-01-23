Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 23rd 2023

You don’t need money, don’t take fame

Don’t need no credit card to ride this train

It’s strong and it’s sudden and it’s cruel sometimes

But it might just save your life

That’s the power of love

Huey Lewis and the News

Feel the power of love, compassion, empathy, creativity and win/win solutions this week. This can be for a person, a non-human soul, a cause or simply what you feel you have to share, creative or express. Provided it comes from a place of love, by all that is soul-sustaining – is it powerful! And might just change your life to preface Huey Lewis.

We have Venus in Pisces and Juno in Aries (along with Chiron and Jupiter). Venus in Pisces awakens us to what is the hidden truth around what we love. Or even what needs our love. What the world needs now is definitely that. And with the Sun in Aquarius this boosts our desire to give freely and universally. Juno rules those promises we make we cannot exit easily. Marriages being one but this applies to any contract. Contracts of course are karma as we agree to live up to them – or we don’t. Yes of course we can change our minds at any point be they a soul contract or one we signed on the dotted line. And saying yes or no is the change – one way or another.

So, do pay attention to what you agree to ‘sign up’ for this week. It could be binding, lasting or hard to back out of. If you are seeking spiritual or life-changing love – or a perspective with changes your outlook, this is it. Vesta in Pisces conjunct Neptune this week can make us more aware of gender issues, equality and where outdated ideas around the roles we expect others to take on based solely on their gender identification. Vesta alerts us to where we are unwittingly being made to abide by rules someone else has written. This fusing of these two energies may result in these coming to light – not just around us but in the world at large. And in governments, corporations, religious orders and institutions. The infusion of Neptune into the mix can have us dealing with these with heightened compassion and a desire for spiritual justice.

The opposition between Juno in Aries and Ceres in Libra could put a new deal on the table for many this week that is a win/win however. Especially if you consider all these factors. Many of us will be actively seeking out a compromise, to craft something that works for both parties and to move forward with this. What this week tells us especially in our personal lives, love and relationships, is to use the power of love to create something that works for both parties. And provided it does work for us, to step free of the way society may tell us it should be done. Whether you are coming together or have decided to part, so long as you seek the solution that is balanced for both of you, that is all that matters. And you get lasting results.

In a nutshell: Promises fall due and new ones can be forged. What we say yes or no to, determines our future. Time to mint some fresh karmic currency this week when it comes to the contracts – soul or otherwise, we’ve entered into.

24 Jan 2023 Vesta conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

25 Jan 2023 Sun in Aquarius sextile Jupiter in Aries (Aquarius to Aries)

26 Jan 2023 Sun in Aquarius trine Ceres in Libra (Aquarius to Libra)

27 Jan 2023 Venus enters Pisces (Pisces)

27 Jan 2023 Juno in Aries opposition Ceres in Libra (Aries to Libra)