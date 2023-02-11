Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 13th 2023

Love actually is, all around us

Who lifts you up where you belong?

Love is freedom, love is a journey you take with a kindred spirit, love lifts us up where we belong. This Valentine’s, Palentine’s, Galentine’s Day we have big love Jupiter in Aries trine the Moon in its ruling sign of Sagittarius. Love is bigger, freer and more soul embracing. And is the ultimate higher power and the answer too.

The following day offers even more blissed-out, cosmically charged, inspirational and soul aligning love thanks to a meeting between Venus and Neptune in Pisces. So, if you don’t do anything to show the love on the 14th, just take it that this year Cupid keeps firing off those arrows over a two day period. The higher, freer, more embracing aspect of all of this is that love doesn’t have to be for that boo, lover or spouse (past, present or the one you send that anonymous card to!). Feeling loved up can stem from close friendships too. And I hate to say this, often outlast the romantic kind. Therefore, if you are with the one you love and who sets you free to be yourself, no matter what form this connection takes, then do show them you care. It is all love and all forms of love are equal.

The Sun meets Saturn for the final time in Aquarius on the 16th and many of us may simply be appreciating the friends, networks and connections we have in our lives. They lead us to the higher truth of who we are and open up so many possibilities. Because of who they allow us to be, we are inspired to try more, do more, be better. This week do pay homage to all those relationships which spark this within you, no matter what form they take. And also understand you act as a similar catalyst in the lives that you touch too. That’s how the love goes around! So please don’t feel unloved simply because you may not be partnered up in a romantic way this week. Love actually is always, all around us.

Of course, Pisces knows that instinctively. Pisces swims in a sea of spiritual love and possibilities. Here comes the Sun, Pisces. It arrives in your sign on the 18th bringing with it the start of a 2.5 year period where you get serious about the kind of love you want in your life. And also who you share your precious love with. It will also be a year of ideas, learning and travel for many of you. Ticket to ride that love train? You got it. It could be the Bullet Train or the Hogwarts Express. Chances are as Venus moves to an anaretic degree in your sign on the 19th and sextiles anaretic Pluto in your 11th, you already have a love goal in mind. Possibly around an experience or something you want to attain. Provided its powered by love, it’s going to take you places in the year ahead. Yes, love is a journey you and all of us are taking this week. And perhaps in a direction we least expected. But that’s simply the magical mystery of the love experience.

In a nutshell: Love has no limits. So, please don’t limit your ability to give and receive it by focussing simply on one kind of love. This V-Day week wants us to appreciate all the forms it can appear in. And to see every love experience as equally valid and loving.

14 Feb 2023 Jupiter in Aries trine Moon in Sagittarius (Aries to Sagittarius)

15 Feb 2023 Venus conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

16 Feb 2023 Sun conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)

18 Feb 2023 Mercury in Aquarius sextile Jupiter in Aries (Aquarius to Aries)

18 Feb 2023 Sun enters Pisces (Pisces)

19 Feb 2023 Venus in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)