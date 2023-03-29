Monthly General Astrology April 2023 – A New You

Monthly General Astrology April 2023

Warriors for loyalty, courage and fiery fierce strength – arise!

Say it with love

Taurus Season!

Beloved,

Get ready for a wild cosmic ride! Venus in Gemini (11th) wants us to say it with love. But no-filter-say-anything Gemini can have us blurting out the feelings of the moment. Which we later regret when they change. Mercury, which rules Gemini, enters Taurus (2nd), and that’s about money/security talks. Mercs in Retro shadow on the 7th and will enter full retrograde on the 21st. A good philosophy for April is: Don’t say it unless you mean it. And if you don’t want to feel foolish later, check the facts, not just the feelings.

Fact-checking and a ‘wait and see’ is essential for the next step. As will keeping in the back of our minds that the truth like history, can be spun from the sayer’s perspective!

This month’s beautiful full Moon in Libra is all about emotional balance. One more reason to only say something unless we mean it. To bring about enhanced understanding and/or to restore balance to a key area of our lives. This Moon is known as the Budding, Seed, or New Shoots Moon. It asks us to reach for our best qualities – loyalty, courage, and fiery strength. To take a proactive position when it comes to our relationships. And above all, to always come from a place of willingness to share our truth and an openness to listen to how others express their truth. And to find that middle ground where both meet.

This is an especially important month for all the cardinal signs – Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn. The Libra/Aries qualities that the full Moon triggers are the highest expressions of both signs. So, do hold on to these as a new ‘black’ Moon in Aries on the 20th triggers the rarest type of eclipse – a Hybrid Solar Eclipse at an anaretic degree of Aries. The first time we have seen an eclipse of this type in Aries in 159 years!

Just what is a Hybrid Eclipse? Hybred eclipse brings us all three eclipse types in one – partial, annular and total. Our view of it will depend on where we are. We know eclipses conceal. So, remember what I said earlier about history; the truth is spun from the perspective of others. The version of it you are getting or the extent of the cover-up depends on the viewpoint.

The term ‘black’ moon has nothing to do with the eclipse. But refers to the second new Moon in a sign in a month. Which in itself is another rare event. The eclipse occurs at 29o 51’ of Aries – an extremely late degree. The Sun enters Taurus a short time later. We all must check our charts for factors at 29 degrees of ANY sign. But especially the Cardinal Signs. Depending on the house the factors are in, this can point you toward where that cover-up may occur. Do, however, keep in mind that eclipses are neither good nor bad. They are. What is concealed behind the eclipse curtain can be exciting, entrancing and enchanting that we cannot see coming. And in some cases, it is us covering up if we are unwilling to face something.

The Sun meets the North Node in Taurus shortly after the eclipse. And Taurus season begins. We are doused in confidence, and hope and get a glimpse of what the next phase of our soul journey will look like.

One more little word of warning. We can be in knee-jerk, over-protective mode at the month’s end. Something we all need to be mindful of as Mars is now in Cancer angling to Uranus can either trigger us to reach for a new set of tools or else become defensive when actually, there is no need. We may feel what we care about, or even our values are under threat. And react accordingly. Do hang on to that if in doubt wait eclipse energy which serves us all so well. And try not to say anything you’ll regret later. Acting impulsively isn’t recommended if being a courageous, fierce, loyal, and brave soul warrior is your goal this month. We can all become one if we remember that if it’s not coming from a place of love; perhaps it simply doesn’t need to be said.

THE GOOD NEWS!

All of this intense energy is bringing a stunning rebirth. We are storming into our power. The Hybrid eclipse says, let it go, move on, and be all you can be. We are in a fresh chapter in a brand new Universe. Anything is possible now. A burden is lifted as we truly express who we are and create the future we deserve. Anything hindering or hidden is revealed, freeing us to pursue our destiny! Thanks to the Sun and North node, we are given signs, symbols, and messages to form a map to our destiny!

In a nutshell: Taurus begin their new cycle in retrograde and eclipse season. This tells us we all may not have the big picture – yet. The best way to navigate is to apply that mental filter. If we can’t say it with love, maybe we don’t need to say it at all. Or certainly, avoid jumping to conclusions. Don’t be a fool this April.

2 Apr 2023 Mercury enters Taurus (Taurus)

3 Apr 2023 Mercury in Taurus square Pluto in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

5 Apr 2023 Mercury in Taurus sextile Saturn in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

6 Apr 2023 Full Moon in Libra (Libra)

7 Apr 2023 Mercury retroshadow begins in Taurus (Taurus)

7 Apr 2023 Venus in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

8 Apr 2023 Mercury in Taurus sextile Mars in Cancer (Taurus to Cancer)

11 Apr 2023 Venus enters Gemini (Gemini)

11 Apr 2023 Venus in Gemini trine Pluto in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

11 Apr 2023 Ceres in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

14 Apr 2023 Venus in Gemini square Saturn in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

16 Apr 2023 Vesta enters Taurus (Taurus)

16 Apr 2023 Vesta in Taurus square Pluto in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

20 Apr 2023 New Black Moon in Aries – Hybrid Solar Eclipse (29 51’) (Aries) – First Hybrid Eclipse in 159 years

20 Apr 2023 Waxing Black Moon in Taurus square Pluto in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

20 Apr 2023 Sun enters Taurus (Taurus)

20 Apr 2023 Sun in Taurus square Pluto in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

20 Apr 2023 Waxing Black Moon conjunct the North Node in Taurus (Taurus)

21 Apr 2023 Mercury stationary retrograde in Taurus (Taurus)

24 Apr 2023 Sun conjunct the North Node in Taurus (Taurus)

25 Apr 2023 Sun in Taurus sextile Saturn in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

25 Apr 2023 Vesta conjunct the North Node in Taurus (Taurus)

29 Apr 2023 Mars in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)