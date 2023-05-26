Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 29th 2023

Create a new fate

Opportunity arrives out of the blue

The Wheel of Destiny turns

No fate but the one we make. Movie buffs will recognise this line from the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It’s highly appropriate for what’s happening in the sky this week as fate, destiny and karma – what goes around comes around in other words, dominate. (not to mention the rise of AI!)

We create our fate. Our karma. By our actions collectively and as individuals. We may not realise we are doing this, but to use another quote from another famous film: What we do in life, echoes in eternity (Gladiator). We may not have to wait an eternity to hear those echoes loud and clear however. Very often the results of our choices and actions come round a lot faster than that.

The Nodes are the spinning points of karma in the sky. The karma we have made and the new karma we make. These come full circle every 19 years. This week Jupiter meets the North Node in Taurus (1st), and as it does, we have a wide forming Fixed Grand Cross in the sky across all the fixed zodiac signs. So, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. This will impact on our money, our values, our choices and decisions around these issues in the past, our investments, savings and on a collective level, possibly the money or stock markets which of course, Taurus rules.

There could be massive gains and wins for some. What also comes to mind are the words on the US Dollar bill – In God We Trust. Where we have invested our trust is now shown to have been the right choice or investment – or the reverse. Not just with our money, but in people, beliefs, government and institutions.

This Grand Cross will be especially powerful for any of us with fixed sign factors between 3-6 degrees of any of the signs. But especially for Scorpio as both your rulers ancient and modern – Mars and Pluto, are caught up in it. If you are old enough, look back at the decisions you made around income, savings, mortgages, loans, credit, savings back then as this is echoes of that period, catching up with you now. And please remember, doing nothing is also an action!

What happens this week may have far reaching impact due to the full Moon in Sagittarius. Which also tells us this is big as this is Jupiter’s ruling sign. Remember, countries have karma too. As do companies, banks and the stock market. For you personally however, there’s more in your Full Moon in Sagittarius Moonscope.

Mercury slips free of its retroshadow in Taurus this week (also on the 1st), and meets Uranus on the 4th. This warns of shocks, surprises and unpredictability. Of sudden opportunities and electrifying realisations we can seize in the moment to create a new fate if we are ready. That’s the thing about the Nodes and karma. We can at any point, create a new one based on what we’ve learned from our choices in the past. And this week allows us to be master innovators of karma if we’re ready.

In a nutshell: What we do and don’t do. The actions we take and the choices we make. Even not choosing is an action. All determine our destiny whether we know it or not. One comes full circle this week bringing rewards. And the ability to choose again.

1 Jun 2023 Jupiter conjunct the North Node in Taurus (Taurus)

1 Jun 2023 Mercury exits retroshadow in Taurus (Taurus)

1 Jun 2023 Fixed Grand Cross (Wide) Jupiter conjunct the North Node in Taurus (3o) square Mars in Leo (6o) square Moon in Scorpio (0-6) square anaretic Pluto in Aquarius (0o) opposition Mars in Leo (6o). Jupiter conjunct North Node in Taurus opposition Moon in Scorpio (0-6) (Taurus to Leo to Scorpio to Aquarius to Taurus)

2 Jun 2023 Venus in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

4 Jun 2023 Mercury conjunct Uranus in Taurus (Taurus)

4 Jun 2023 Full Moon in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)