Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 19th 2023

Find your No Place Like It

Head towards emotional safety

Happy solstice season and happy birthday, Cancer!

Happy solstice to all. And happy birthday season to all Cancerians out there as the Sun enters your sign on the 21st. This welcomes in summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern. No matter where you reside or what your sign, it is the half-way point in the celestial calender and the day the year pivots.

One where we look back at what we have achieved in the year so far. And what we still intend to do. Cancer rules home, family, ancestors and our roots. It also rules our personal path and our ability to own this. To fly from the nest. And to establish our own. Goals related to this are favoured in the next month. As is committing to where we can live this out in a way that sustains and supports us. Our mantra needs to be: Emotional safety. It’s a paradox as often we have to step into the unknown or away from what we know to find this. What works for other family members may not work for us. Or a far away place may feel like home as opposed to where we find ourselves living right now.

Funny as many modern astrologers have forgotten that centuries ago the sign of Cancer was associated with restless hearts and exploration. Along with fiery and fearless Sagittarians, Cancerians were seen as the adventurers of the zodiac. Willing to boldly go where others feared. This is because in ancient times, long distance travel was dependent on ships and the tides. The tide being ruled by the Moon and Cancer. We’ve lost touch with that element of this sign. Cancer however is always concerned with the home port and a safe harbour. It doesn’t matter how far they go. They want to return to it. It’s where the adventures begin and end. The month ahead asks us to look at where or what, this is for us.

Cancerians themselves enter a major cycle of goal attainment and friends offering benefits of many kinds. Including far flung friendships thanks to Jupiter in their 11th house. They will make a big commitment to a personal goal or dream thanks to starting their new cycle with Juno, the asteroid which rules marriage and long term promises, in their 1st (23rd).

Ceres re-enters Libra on the 22nd bringing us all a much needed re-balance in a key area depending on what house of our charts it is in. It may be taking the focus off worldly success and finding our perfect place from which to launch our future endeavours. Vesta is the asteroid associated with the eternal flame. Keeping the home fires burning in other words. It moves into Gemini this week favouring moves both for work or personal reasons. Near, far or right where you are, you’ll know if this is your home port or if you need to set sail in search for a new one.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday to all Cancerians. Did you know your sign used to be associated with explorers and adventurers due to your ruler the Moon? Home is where the heart is but sometimes we have to go in search of our life. The solstice puts us on course towards what or where, we call home.

19 Jun 2023 Sun in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

19 Jun 2023 Jupiter in Taurus sextile Saturn in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

21 Jun 2023 Sun enters Cancer (Cancer)

21 Jun 2023 Mercury in Gemini sextile Mars in Leo (Gemini to Leo)

21 Jun 2023 Ceres in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

22 Jun 2023 Ceres re-enters Libra (Libra)

23 Jun 2023 Juno enters Cancer (Cancer)

23 Jun 2023 Vesta enters Gemini (Gemini)

25 Jun 2023 Mercury in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)