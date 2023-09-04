ASTROLOGY OVERVIEW SEPTEMBER 2023 – Onwards

MONTHLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY OVERVIEW SEPTEMBER 2023

Keep your focus

Get your retrograde antidote here!

Happy birthday, Libra

By the end of the month – we’re out of Mercury retroshadow. Mercury itself heads direct on the 15th in its ruling sign of Virgo. Keeping our focus, taking care of the small stuff while knowing its ALL small stuff, has been the key to navigating this highly charged retrograde cycle.

Venus, which has made a rare retrograde in Leo also shifts back to forward motion on the 4th. But this day sees Jupiter turn retrograde in Taurus – Venus’s ruling sign. With all the outer planets retrograde, this still asks all of us to take a slow, cohesive and highly considered approach. Especially to love and our money. At least until Venus clears its own retroshadow which happens in the first week of October.

Back to the small stuff which is always bigger than we think. Despite the backwards motion in the astrological ocean we are all facing massive opportunities for growth. On a soul and even on a material level as Jupiter just wants us to big up our experience of what rich feels like while it is in Taurus (and it can be a feeling more than a sum of money!). That doesn’t go away simply because Jupiter is backwards. But the big picture thinking Jupiter inspires in us, now needs the details all filled in. Which is where the Sun and new Moon (15th) in Virgo comes in. Along with the retro-easing trines between the the Sun and Jupiter. And also two between retrograde Mercury and Jupiter (4th and 25th). The key to all this is our focus and our attention.

Where attention goes – energy flows. Do keep this in mind as if we constantly focus on negativity – that feeds it. There’s an old saying: What I most feared has come to pass. It perfectly illustrates how constant focus on something we don’t want, has the same effect as making what we do want our focal point. Of course, its impossible not to occasionally dwell on the down-side or our fears. But we can choose to move our thoughts away from them. The new Moon in Virgo on the 15th coincides with Mercury stationary direct and is the perfect day for us to initiate a mindfulness plan. Above all, it asks we look to the details which underpin all our lives and keep our focus firmly there. And if we do, by next month we will see those bigger plans and dreams begin to emerge in concrete form.

Do use the remaining retrograde energy in this way. If you do, you’ll discover it goes a long way to neutralising it. That stuck-in-place-wheel-spinning feeling begins is dissipate. There’s always an antidote!

Ceres is the dwarf planet associated with deals, win/wins and compromises. And the power to craft these and make them happen. And, as we learn more about it, money. This month (16th), it enters the sign of power money and moves – Scorpio. Watch as it moves through here as it will oppose both Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, meaning we can bring about a new and better deal for ourselves when it comes to our finances and cash.

A win/win goes hand in hand with balance and the ability to see both sides of the equation. Something that comes naturally to the sign of Libra. The Sun arrives in here bringing us the Autumn Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the Spring in the Southern. And with Libra’s ruling planet now direct once more, Librans can push forward into their new cycle with restored confidence. Expect big things from May ‘24 onwards when Jupiter crosses into its ruling 9th in your chart and all barriers to progress simply vanish.

However – don’t rush and don’t miss a trick at the time of the full Moon in Aries on the 29th. This can stir up impatience and the desire to simply get something done. We rush, act on impulse and instead of the result we were after, we end up with one we don’t want. Yes, this full Moon hands us the energy, confidence and impulsion to fearlessly tackle any task. But we may lose sight of that all important small stuff I’ve been talking about. There’s a tight square also happening on the same day between Venus and Uranus. This warns us that something can’t be ‘squared’ or reconciled. And that unless we think things through, the results of our actions will have unexpected repercussions in other areas. Take it slow and keep it focussed is simply the way to ensure positive results and that big picture we have in our imagination, all comes together in glittering, glowing UHD satisfaction.

There’s far more to discover in your New and Full Moon Moonscopes as well as your monthly and weekly forecasts – written and video. Full of the details you don’t want to miss.

In a nutshell: Venus and Mercury are direct this month. But Jupiter in Taurus heads backwards. All of us need to attend to the small stuff and not neglect the details. Birthday sign of Libra can look forward to a year of unprecedented expansion. All the more reason to take care of those Must Do’s, so they don’t get in the way later.

ALL OUTER PLANETS RETROGRADE

4 Sep 2023 Venus stationary direct in Leo (Leo)

4 Sep 2023 Jupiter stationary retrograde in Taurus (Taurus)

4 Sep 2023 Retrograde Mercury in Virgo trine retrograde Jupiter in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

6 Sep 2023 Sun conjunct retrograde Mercury in Virgo (Virgo)

8 Sep 2023 Sun in Virgo trine retrograde Jupiter in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

14 Sep 2023 Vesta enters Cancer (Cancer)

15 Sep 2023 New Moon in Virgo (Virgo)

15 Sep 2023 Mercury stationary direct in Virgo (Virgo)

16 Sep 2023 Sun in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

16 Sep 2023 Ceres enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

17 Sep 2023 Venus in Leo square retrograde Jupiter in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

19 Sep 2023 Sun in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

21 Sep 2023 Sun in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

23 Sep 2023 Sun enters Libra (Libra)

25 Sep 2023 Mercury in Virgo trine retrograde Jupiter in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

29 Sep 2023 Full Moon in Aries (Aries)

29 Sep 2023 Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

29 Sep 2023 Mercury retroshadow ends in Virgo (Virgo)

30 Sep 2023 Mercury in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)