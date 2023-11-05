Weekly General Astrology Overview November 6 2023

Find a soul and divinely align

Inspiration fuels practical change

Do you need freeing from your own thoughts?!

Two glorious trines link us to what is most important (or should be), across the 6th-7th. The emphasis is on inspired and positive changes we can all make in the name of our ultimate wellbeing. And they don’t have to be massive either. Venus in Virgo is all about the details, the small stuff which matters more than we believe. As it links to Pluto in Capricorn on the 6th it brings a timely reminder as to where our focus really needs to be.

The following day (7th), sees Mercury in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces. Changes free-flow when we act on inspiration. Yes, on the surface our lives may be going well. But this trine goes just a little deeper. Allowing us to see where in fact it could be much better with just a small adjustment on our part. So, we take the practical Venus insights, combine them with intent and bring about change aimed at our own highest good. Again, it’s not about sweating the small stuff or even the big stuff. It’s deciding to stop sweating.

Venus moves into its ruling sign of Libra from the 8th. All of us can now make up for the love and money time-out we experienced back in July-September with the Venus retrograde in Leo. Don’t just think of this transit in terms of love, romance and marriage however. Venus in here is about balance and also connection. It’s about achieving the perfect alignment between souls. You can do this just as easily with a friend, a business partner or even that four legged soul as you can that lover. And it is just as meaningful. Do check your monthly astro overview for November which also touches on themes of sovereignty. We have to have that first before we can jointly reign with another in a relationship. So, if you are alone, work on that.

Sagittarius is in the countdown now to their birthday cycle which begins on the 22nd. Mercury arrives early at the party on the 10th. We may discover on this day that something cannot be ‘squared away’ spiritually for us. Or that we are at philosophical odds with the ideals of a particular nation or belief system. There may be no middle ground here. All anyone can do is respect the others’ point of view and agree to differ.

Shocks, surprises and awakenings may show us what is really going on or the truth behind what we have been led to believe on the 11th. If something is over-valued like a company, then the share price may correct as Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. This is just one example. Certainly anyone with Taurus/Scorpio factors in their charts will be glad they have a rock-solid value system in place now.

We may find ourselves in a position where we are so over something. And while this may not be what we would have consciously chosen, there’s a sense of relief around this if we are facing this scenario. Now we no longer have to keep investing in something which is revealed to no longer be worth it. And we feel lighter and freer as a result. What we’ve ‘bought into’ – perhaps even just our own way of thinking, may be shown to be over-blown or needless worries. Expect liberation from what holds you back this week.

In a nutshell: Expect a revelation this week. Sometimes is our own ideas and groundless fears which keep is trapped. If so, expect to cut them down to size. It’s time we all aligned ourselves to soul connection. No matter what form it takes – it’s all true love.

6 Nov 2023 Venus in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

7 Nov 2023 Mercury in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

8 Nov 2023 Venus enters Libra (Libra)

9 Nov 2023 Mercury in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Scorpio to Capricorn)

10 Nov 2023 Mercury enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

10 Nov 2023 Mercury in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

11 Nov 2023 Mars in Scorpio opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)