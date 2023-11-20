Weekly General Astrology Overview November 20 2023

No more ‘someday’ promises – just today actions

The perfect moment is right now

Happy birthday, Sagittarius!

Sagittarius Season!

The Sag Season Manifesto is: No excuses. No waiting. We all need to stop telling ourselves we will pursue our dreams or do something once we have other elements in place. You’ll do that once you lose 10lbs. Or when this milestone is reached, this person is old enough, gives you permission to do it or you are in a better head space. This is ‘someday’ thinking and ‘someday’ is the day that never comes.

No excuses

Sometimes we come up with excuses because deep down, we actually no longer want to do that thing. Maybe we did once but we changed our mind. We’re now afraid stating this makes us look flaky, unreliable, inconsistent – a failure. So, we persist with saying we fully intend to do it – all the while coming up with the excuses why we can’t right now. As the planets move into Sagittarius they square Saturn in Pisces. What this is asking from us is honesty and commitment.

Sometimes commitment is stating we’re not going ahead after all. If that is the case, time to honestly admit you no longer want or need to do that thing. You’ll be amazed at the energy this frees up for now pursuing something you do want. And if you no longer know what that is – that’s okay too. Mercury entering retroshadow in Sag this week tells you that you have plenty of time to explore alternatives.

Onwards

Our power is in the moment this week. Sagittarius’ ability to act in that – to just do the damn thing or at least take that first step, is all we need to ditch those excuses or see them for what they are. Above all, it asks we trust ourselves enough to dare to see what will happen when we escape ‘someday’ and decide it’s now or never.

The cosmic timing is now

Very often there is no ‘perfect’ moment to do something. Cosmic timing is simply us deciding to go with the now. If this is a project – is there really more you need to add to it? Of course, if your goal is brain surgery yes, you do need medical school and training before you try trepanation. But aside from that, what is really blocking you from taking action? Your lack of belief in your own readiness? That you have to be an ‘expert’ instead of just going out and enjoying yourself? Again, brain surgery aside, sometimes its okay to simply be at the level we are and do it anyway. The perfect moment has arrived to ditch the someday blues this week. You don’t need to be a Sagittarian to know it’s time to just do it.

In a nutshell

In a nutshell: Sagittarius rules include – no excuses, just do it. We can all harness exuberance, effervescence and go extra instead of simply putting off what we want to do for ‘someday’. Time to explore just what happens when like Sagittarius, we aim higher and dare to go there.

20 Nov 2023 Sun and Ceres conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

22 Nov 2023 Sun enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

22 Nov 2023 Mars in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Scorpio to Capricorn)

23 Nov 2023 Sun in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

23 Nov 2023 Mars and Ceres conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

24 Nov 2023 Mars enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

25 Nov 2023 Mars in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

25 Nov 2023 Mercury retroshadow begins in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

26 Nov 2023 Ceres enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)