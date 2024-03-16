Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 18th 2024

Learn from the past but don’t be a prisoner of it

Explore the limitless

Slow down to discover what you really want

Slow down and make the moment last. After weeks of forward-impulsion the first shadows of retroactivity appear this week as Mercury prepares to head backwards in fast-moving and impulsive Aries. Yes, Aries, you begin your fresh cycle in a head space that is less about instant gratification and more about long term desires. And you’ll willing to wait in order to have what you really want.

You may in fact make a surprising pivot around something this week. I’ll have far more to say about this in both your monthly and weekly forecast for your sign. But for now I’ll just say that if anyone has you pigeon-holed or thinks you are predictable, then you are about to completely overturn those perceptions when Mercury and Chiron meet in your sign the day the Sun arrives (20th).

All of us this week may be examining what we have or have established in the light of how it sits with us for the long haul. But also how it supports or reflects our spiritual beliefs and framework. Just because something worked in the past – or we believed in it, doesn’t mean it remains relevant.

The 21st has the newly arrived Sun in Aries shine on the desire to transform something for our futures as it angles to Pluto in Aquarius. With Mercury in Aries slowing down, chances are this is something existing or has links to our past. The transformation could be a let go, a reboot or a total re-envisioning of what we want for ourselves.

Pisces is the sign where structure and boundaries disappear. However, Saturn is all about those. The limitless and mystic do need to be woven into reality however. Otherwise what we do has no meaning. The 21st brings about a key meeting between Venus and Saturn. The planet of love meets the planet of Get Real in the sign of illusion and dreams. So, we continue the process which began at the start of March where we began to look at the truth around what we have created in our lives. And whether it lives up to the reality test or not. Relationships and dreams come under this. If something is no longer realistic, we will be able to let it go. But in its place create something that is.

If actions need to be taken – especially the spiritually inspired variety, our inner soul warrior is awakened once Mars arrives in Pisces on the 22nd. We are bravely willing to face the truth when it comes to our dreams, our higher powers and what needs to be done in the name of love. The past can be reimagined into something more potent and meaningful for us in the present. Or completely let go of and replaced with soul renewal. We’re guided by our insight and our willingness to learn from that past this week. The better, higher choice is what we can imagine for ourselves – and make real. If we slow down, the choice is obvious – and easy.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Aries! You begin your new cycle in a reflective mood. But you won’t hesitate to pivot if you see a better option. We’re all looking at establishing dreams which sustain us. And the only way to discover what does is often to slow down.

18 Mar 2024 Mercury retroshadow begins in Aries (Aries)

20 Mar 2024 Sun enters Aries (Aries) – Spring Equinox in Northern Hemisphere, Autumn in Southern

20 Mar 2024 Mercury and Chiron conjunct in Aries (Aries)

21 Mar 2024 Sun in Aries sextile Pluto in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)

21 Mar 2024 Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces (Pisces)

22 Mar 2024 Mars enters Pisces (Pisces)