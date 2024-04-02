Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 1st 2024

Energy shifts give us pause for thought

Find the muse within you

Keep it real

Trickster planet Mercury reverses this week in Aries, the sign of impulsion and fiercely bold action (1st). Don’t let the Mercury joke be on you. All the usual retro rules apply no matter what sign Mercury reverses in. This is a real ‘Look before you leap’ retrograde as it occurs in the lead-up to next week’s eclipse in Aries. The super-sensitive of you will already be feeling the energy shift. And by the weekend, all of them will be under its influence. So, taking our time is essential as the month begins. As is not jumping to conclusions. Or into something that may have more significant consequences than we imagine.

Harness your intuition and your muse as Venus and Neptune fuse in a combination of higher vibrations in Pisces. This is a wonderful pairing for anything related to creative works or inspiration. Our compassion peaks, and we vibe to a higher empathic wavelength. Again, this can make us super-sensitive but also super-permeable to the emotions of others or ideas. We may lose sight of where we end, and others begin as boundaries dissolve. It’s very important we hold on to the knowledge of where they are with this energy.

There is also a danger of falling for illusion, as in how we would like things to be rather than how they are. If we are not careful, this can be a retrograde and an eclipse trap. We need hearts and heads working together now (Aries rules the head and Mercury the intellect). Stay connected to what’s real, and seek out the facts.

Mercury retro can bring returns, while the North Node is all about what goes around, comes around. There’s a full-circle feel to the meeting of the Sun and North Node here on the 4th. Closing off of a critical cycle for us. And the start of a new one. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to push through this process. We all need to wait to see what the future looks like. And karma is a mysterious thing.

We all need to slow down by the time Venus arrives in Aries (5th). And with the eclipse build-up, rushing into anything—especially unions—isn’t advised. The 6th, however, is a beautiful day for reviving goals and friendships, thanks to the Venus/Pluto alignment. Stick with whatever already exists rather than the pursuit of the new. Or discover what still has a heartbeat, especially when it comes to goals you have invested in before. No tricks now. Just the truth.

In a nutshell, Mercury reverses in proactive and confident Aries this week. But we all need to use caution and slow down. Next week’s eclipse energy is already being felt. It tells us to look before we leap.

1 Apr 2024 Mercury stationary retrograde in Aries (Aries)

1 Apr 2024 Vesta enters Cancer (Cancer)

3 Apr 2024 Venus conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

4 Apr 2024 Sun and North Node conjunct in Aries (Aries)

5 Apr 2024 Venus enters Aries (Aries)

6 Apr 2024 Venus in Aries sextile Pluto in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)