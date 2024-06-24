Weekly Genenral Astrology June 24th 2024 – Go for it!

WEEKLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST JUNE 24th 2024

Summer days drifting away

To-ah! Oh, the summer nights

Well-a, well-a, well-a, huh

Tell me more, tell me more . . .

Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta. Grease

Saturn in Pisces retrogrades this week (29th), but not before it receives a lightness infusion from Mercury in Cancer (26th). This is a week to explore summer loving and what really matters. Yes, there’s a serious undercurrent to this (Saturn). To which Mercury replies: If it ain’t fun, it’s time to fix it – seriously.

Tell me more! Well, this isn’t a week therefore for anything that feels like a chore. Even those Virgos may ignore the mess and choose instead to just slide into that laid-back summer vibe. We may all be enjoying simple pleasures found close to home. With those we care about. That shift in priorities sees us putting greater emphasis on time spent with loved ones. Whether they share DNA with us or not.

We take the foot off the gas. Down-shift. Dine al fresco. Venus also in Cancer angles to lover Mars in Venus’s ruling sign of Taurus on the 29th. Mars slows down in Taurus. It becomes less driven but more confidently contented. It is willing to put its plans and ambitions on the back burner for the time being. And spend time basking in sensuality and enjoying the fruits of its labours. Yes, there’s a summer holiday feeling hanging over all of this. Even if its just a break of a few hours.

The great thing about Mars in Taurus is that once it decides on something, it won’t shift. That means it stops checking its phone, worrying about what still needs doing or allowing anything intrusive in. It’s 100% focussed on what it has decided to do in the moment. Even if that’s actually doing nothing. It will ensure there is good food (and plenty of it), and generously lavish its ‘herd’ with nothing less than the best. Which includes that priceless feeling of belonging and safety.

The final day of the month is also about good times we can share with others. Mercury’s alignment to Uranus in Taurus is great for gatherings. There’s a ‘Your place or mine?’ feel to this. If we’re not entertaining at home, we may be socialising with people who feel like family and at places which are familiar. This week says: Take time out for some summer love – however you care to define this. And make it guilt-free.

In a nutshell: Summer vibes bring out the desire for effortless, easy days. Banish burn-out. Re-set your priorities to include pleasure. Long summer days (and nights), need to be spent with people we care about. Make this a summer of loving.

26 June 2024 Mercury in Cancer trine Saturn in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

29 June 2024 Venus in Cancer sextile Mars in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)

29 June 2024 Saturn stationary retrograde in Pisces (Pisces)

30 June 2024 Mercury in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)