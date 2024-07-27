WEEKLY ASTROLOGY FORECAST FOR ALL SIGNS JULY 29th 2024

Hey, Gorgeous Soul!

Synchronicity is how the universe talks to us, so let’s tune in and shine brighter. Love is in the air this week as Venus the planet of love and abundance trines Chiron the wounded healer. Strange and magical coincidences are arriving to help heal past wounds. With Venus also square Uranus the planet of electrifying surprises it’s important to act quickly and decisively. Keep your eyes peeled for the unexpected!

It’s time to roar a little louder because this week’s New Moon in Leo (on the 4th) kicks off Leo’s fresh, vibrant astrological year. It doesn’t matter when your birthday is; this is a moment for all signs to set intentions, embrace creativity, and stand out.

This New Moon is all about love and revival. Picture a summer of love vibe with a touch of Woodstock magic. Thanks to that trine between Venus in Leo and retrograde Chiron in Aries (on the 30th), you might reconnect with an old love or rediscover a passion you once had. It’s a reminder that the world is still a magical place, free from jaded cynicism.

Reclaim what’s important. Reset your priorities. Someone or something might return to remind you of what truly matters. Check out your New Moon in Leo and Venus in Leo forecasts for more details.

Big Leo energy is here, urging us to embrace our regal side. Our reputations and influence matter. We all have something that makes us shine and feel special, whether it’s love, recognition, or the joy of being in the spotlight. This is a time to bask in adoration and feel the warmth of appreciation.

Look for Leo symbols guiding you to your bliss this summer: crowns, thrones, cats (big and small), the Sun, hearts, sunflowers, red carpets, celebrities, and luxury. If you see any of these, know you’re on the right path. Leo rules special synchronicities, so trust your instincts when you encounter these signs.

In a nutshell: If you’ve been feeling ignored or starved of attention, the New Moon in Leo reconnects you with what makes you special. It’s your time to shine and remember that you’re destined for greatness.

Upcoming Dates: