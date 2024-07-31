August Astrology Forecast – Dazzle and transform

Lighten up

Trail-blazing transits scorch our way into August, or we pause and look for a new path to do exactly that. How do we shine and stand out? What barriers do we carry within us that prevent us from doing that? Or those messages we take on board that whisper we shouldn’t expect to lead lives of joy?

New Moon Manifesting Magic

This month’s new Moon in Leo (4th) is all about attraction, sparkle and following our bliss. It calls on us to set aside our cares, silence our inner critic, and to dance with life. It hands us permission to express ourselves creatively, play and yes, fall in love all over again . Even with something as wonderfully blissful yet simple as our own lives.

Rewrite the future

August sees three planets in their domicile (ruling sign). The Sun in Leo up until the 22nd, Venus in Libra from the 29th and Mercury in ruling Virgo. And retrograde from the 5th. Birthday sign of Virgo should expect a slow start with those fresh-baked plans. You will probably go for a second batch and change the recipe. Mercury will return to Leo while retrograde (15th), which is when we can enter a rewrite of the dream phase. Or simply re-explore those avenues that lead to pleasure for us. And in doing so, understand that we are undertaking the ultimate act of self-care. This isn’t indulgence but healthy choices!

Mars and Jupiter blast us toward our dreams

Ideas around this proliferate thanks to Jupiter in Gemini. As does our ability to share and communicate our passion. We may be captivated by one particular idea, path, message or project around the 14th when gotta-do Mars entangles with Jupiter. That follow through could lead to truly spectacular results now. Mars isn’t about sitting on those ideas. It knows actions speak louder than words. Jupiter supersizes the outcome. Or the audience as Gemini rules the airwaves – including the internet. Despite Mercury being retrograde – if we have been waiting for an answer or response – this is when we may see it arrive.

Full Moon in Aquarius – Freedom calling

Getting to yes hands us confidence as well as emotional satisfaction. And sometimes, it’s simply our own permission that we need. Rock your unique ideas with the full Moon in Aquarius on the 19th which opposes that retro Mercury in Leo. This may offer so many of us the opportunity to recapture our joy. Or for others, as Aquarius is the sign that rules our goals and our future, see us realizing we should never have let go of that dream. This is also one of the most sociable full Moons of the year. So, there’s no better way to get together with a friend, your crew, or your community. And perhaps share not only that up-swelling of returning joy, but to fearlessly talk about the path we didn’t take – but are now recommitted to exploring. And in doing so inspire those around us to do the same.

A love revolution

Venus in Libra will make a rare and entirely game-changing angle to Pluto in Aquarius. For all of us, that wider, brighter vision of love we’ve given ourselves permission to pursue now seems possible. Collectively – blaze a trail towards your own definition of joy this August.

In a nutshell, August is when we give ourselves permission to enter into a state of supreme lightness of being. Recapture the joy and fall in love again—with something you love to do, someone, or simply your own life. Birthday sign Virgo knows—a little of what you love is good for you!

2 Aug 2024 Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

4 Aug 2024 New Moon in Leo (Leo)

5 Aug 2024 Venus enters Virgo (Virgo)

5 Aug 2024 Mercury stationary retrograde in Virgo (Virgo)

8 Aug 2024 Retrograde Mercury conjunct Venus in Virgo (Virgo)

10 Aug 2024 Juno enters Libra (Libra)

11 Aug 2024 Venus in Virgo trine retrograde Ceres in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

14 Aug 2024 Mars conjunct Jupiter in Gemini (Gemini)

14 Aug 2024 Moon, Mars and Jupiter conjunct in Gemini (Gemini)

15 Aug 2024 Retrograde Mercury re-enters Leo (Leo)

18 Aug 2024 Retrograde Mercury in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

19 Aug 2024 Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in Leo (Leo)

19 Aug 2024 Venus in Virgo square Jupiter in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

19 Aug 2024 Venus in Virgo opposition Saturn in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

19 Aug 2024 Full Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius)

19 Aug 2024 Full Moon in Aquarius opposition retrograde Mercury in Leo (Aquarius to Leo)

19 Aug 2024 Sun in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

19 Aug 2024 Jupiter in Gemini square Saturn in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

22 Aug 2024 Sun enters Virgo (Virgo)

23 Aug 2024 Venus in Virgo square Mars in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

25 Aug 2024 Vesta enters Virgo (Virgo)

27 Aug 2024 Ceres direct in Capricorn (Capricorn)

28 Aug 2024 Venus in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

28 Aug 2024 Mercury stationary direct in Leo (Leo)

29 Aug 2024 Venus enters Libra (Libra)

29 Aug 2024 Venus in Libra trine Pluto in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)