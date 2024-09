September Astrology 2024 – The End and the beginning of a long journey

September Astrology 2024: Relive Your Greatest Moments!

In the shadows lies your power.

Happy Birthday, Libra!

Connect to your ability to be the master magician of transformation in your own life this September. We are arriving at a pivot point in our destinies, where we are asked to flex our spiritual muscles and discover just how powerful we have become. The stars this September ask: Are you ready?

Surprise, surprise!

How we use our inventiveness and ability to innovate—and our readiness to adapt and change—are called upon from the start of the month. First, with Uranus stationing in Taurus (1st), and then again when Pluto re-enters Capricorn (2nd) for the final time. This final power move in Capricorn unlocks our latent potential, heralding the last chapter of patriarchal shake-ups in the outer world. The Uranus station in Taurus could also bring an element of surprise, but in our own equally important lives, it has us looking back at what we have transformed in a key area since 2008—and owning that power from here on in.

A 16 year cycle

Lean into your ability to create and craft your fate. From then on, your greatness should not be up for debate—not even within yourself! Especially when you reflect on the key period from 2008 to the present. The timeline itself shows how far you have come. Relive your best moments as highlights in an award showreel, showcasing your achievements leading to Mercury escaping its retro-shade on the 12th. This will set you up to tackle any final transformations you are called upon to enact before Pluto exits Capricorn for good by the year’s end.

We are leaders

Use your newly accessed willpower, talents, and, above all, your ability to tap into self-belief. No longer avoid your challenges; meet and embrace them head-on. See them as opportunities for growth—friends instead of enemies. The secret to Pluto is not to be a victim or try to run away. The dark side and our fears are where we regenerate and are reborn. Understand that any final work you have to do will release you from old scripts once and for all. You will never have to face this again in your lifetime, and your inner phoenix will finally fly free!

Universal Justice

Those who have abused their power and position will be held accountable in the outer world. The energy is shifting toward a more inclusive, compassionate, and emotionally intelligent way of approaching things. This shift is due to Pluto’s actions in Aquarius and heavenly Pisces welcoming the North Node’s entrance into their sign next year. They will also experience the beginning and end of two major planetary cycles—ruler Neptune and Saturn’s transit through their sign.

Eclipse season and an emotional Moon

Ahead of its arrival in Pisces, we see the eclipse axis shift from Aries/Libra to Pisces/Virgo. The first eclipse on this new axis comes with the full Supermoon in Pisces on the 18th. This is a partial eclipse, so it’s not a complete emotional cover-up. It’s a moment where we glimpse the truth around what we perceive to be shadows in our lives. This is where we can truly tap into those Pluto lessons and step-free from feeling trapped or powerless. Intuition, compassion, and creativity hold a power all their own. We are not victims of fate but its creators from this point on. And yes, to quote Sarah Conner: “No fate but the one we make.”

Libra Season

Finally, Happy Equinox Birthday to all Librans! You are the cosmic balancers of the zodiac. Ahead of you lies a year of expansion thanks to Jupiter—both in knowledge and in how you use it. Expect to go further. Pluto in your 5th house of children, lovers, and creative play makes joy your superpower, acting as a catalyst in these areas. Nothing now is inconceivable when it comes to what you can create.

In a Nutshell: Pluto begins its endgame in Capricorn this month. By the year’s end, it’s gone for good. But this is our opportunity to escape the shadow side forever and claim our power! The birthday sign of Libra brings the balance.