Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 9th 2024

Heartfelt choices brings satisfaction

Clarity delivers the result we were seeking

Reveal your emotional truth

Say farewell to shade as Mercury now direct once again, re-enters its ruling sign of Virgo and then powers past its retroshadow on the 12th. Confusion and chaos are behind us. And what remains is clarity of intention and renewed purpose. Continue the work we began last week of honing those intentions and directing your focus onto one specific area or issue. It is literally one thing at a time and then moving on to the next once completed. Multitasking is so last decade and all the new studies reveal it makes us less productive, not more so.

For those of us willing to engage in this process, that feeling that they have accomplished something satisfying is the best and most lasting take out. Decisions around something that ultimately enhances our sense of security or contributes to our overall wellbeing can be made on the 12th. The Mars/Mercury alignment handing us smart choices which also benefit our ability to communicate with others. We understand where they are coming from. Just as we are able to convey what they need to know about our needs in return. Clarity becomes the glue that binds us together. And if you are dealing with people at work – bosses, co-workers, clients – present or even potential, you’ll have no problem getting across where you are on exactly the same page.

All this is conveyed in a way that is totally genuine and willing to please – but without us losing our own truth and authenticity. There’s nothing that derails our progress faster than trying too hard to please someone by being something we are not. Venus in its ruling sign of Libra is all about the harmony that results when we let go of worrying about what could happen if we reveal our emotional truth. It’s beautiful, open and laden with opportunity angle to Jupiter in Gemini (15th), – the sign of communication and open conversations, is all about receptivity and hearing as well as speaking.

Venus brings the creativity, the love, the diplomatic touch and yes, the magic of the message or enhances the messenger themselves. Jupiter opens the way towards opportunity, solutions or simply a bigger and better response than we imagined.

What we say or hear, a dialogue we start, a point of submission or application brings about an opportunity or solution for both (or even many) parties involved. If you have something to share, send out or say – now is the time to do that. Ideas and words have wings. And what flies back is not only what you are waiting to hear – but what the other party did too. Don’t keep it to yourself this week.

In a nutshell: Emotional authenticity goes hand-in-hand with clarity this week. It’s a combo which not only dispels confusion, but brings us closer to others. With results that bring about the perfect solution or balancing act.

9 Sept 2024 Mercury direct re-enters Virgo (Virgo)

12 Sept 2024 Mercury retroshadow ends in Virgo (Virgo)

12 Sept 2024 Mercury in Virgo sextile Mars in Cancer (Virgo to Cancer)

12 Sept 2024 Sun in Virgo square Jupiter in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

15 Sept 2024 Venus in Libra trine Jupiter in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)