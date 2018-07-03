Cosmic Cover-Ups: Decoding the Secrets of the July 13th 2018 Eclipse

Cosmic Cover-Ups: Decoding the Secrets of the July 13 Eclipse

There’s something primal about eclipses – especially solar eclipses. No matter how sophisticated we have become or the advances we have made in science and technology, when the Sun is covered up – even partially, this brings our sense of awe and also often superstition to the surface. We find ourselves unsettled. Who put out the light? That gut reaction has been handed down in our ancestral memory over hundreds of thousands of years. Of course we know solar eclipses are caused by the Moon moving between the Earth and the Sun. But that ‘gut’ reaction is our intuition backing up what astrology tells us about eclipses – and this is what we need to stay tuned to during an eclipse season.

What’s Being Covered Up?

Eclipses always conceal something. There’s often quite literally a ‘cover up’ taking place. The solar eclipse on July 13 occurs at 20 degrees of Cancer – sign of home, family, roots, homeland, commitment on the very deepest levels, and nurturing. It will exactly oppose transformational Pluto at 20 degrees of Capricorn – sign of the establishment, authority, the pinnacle of achievement and worldly success. So, on a very simplistic level in the outer world, what we are looking at is a cover-up at the very top. Governments, people in positions of power and authority, corporations. To quote a line from a famous film it’s ‘A tale as old as time’. As with any astrological aspect, we are usually more concerned with how it will unfold in our own lives. So, where’s the cover up happening in yours?

Now You See It – What’s in the Shadow of the Eclipse?

As the shadow of the eclipse passes, slowly what was hidden in it ‘comes to light’. Here’s the tricky bit about eclipses – it’s about misdirection. Our intuition can often alert us to the right area of our lives that will be affected by the eclipse, but we look at the wrong thing. It’s like an illusionist if you like. An illusionist tricks both the eye and the mind by drawing our focus to one area, while the illusion takes place in another. It’s a sleight of hand manoeuvre. That’s exactly how an eclipse works. Call it a cosmic sleight of hand. You focus on the one hand – while the other does something else entirely. You need to wait for the big picture to see what the other hand was up to.

Creative Transformation and Rebirth Revealed

This eclipse is in Cancer which is ruled by the Moon which rules our ‘gut’ – hence ‘gut’ feeling. And before the discovery of Neptune, the Moon ruled dreams and intuition too. So, chances are like I said, your gut will point you in the right direction but there’s still a misdirection happening. With the eclipse opposition to Pluto this is going to bring about a transformation and a rebirth – but again, you may not be able to see this right away. But you may find some clues and the answers will be closer than you think.

Look Close to Home

Cancer and the 4th house is about our sense of belonging, security and acceptance. It rules our family, our home and our sense of security. Capricorn and the 10th on a personal level is all about what we want to achieve in the world and our reputation, success and our status. As this eclipse strikes us, on a deeply personal level, themes of what we need vs. what we need to achieve in the world will emerge along with hidden truths around this. Especially when it comes to fears around how the world (or others – either those close to us or the wider world) – will see us if this should change.

Foundation. Establishment. Authority.

Along with this eclipse comes a highly -creative Grand Earth Trine imbued with a touch of real world manifestation. It forms between Uranus newly arrived in Taurus, Venus in Virgo and Saturn in ruling Capricorn. All these planets are within one or two degrees of orb which means this is one Grand Trine which is super-charged with potential. No matter what is occurring around you, it tells you not to lose touch with your values as these are your foundation stones of your life which can never be destroyed or shaken. This also relates to how you value yourself. Because of the axis of the eclipse, many of you may see changes occur around your career, your home and/or the people you live with. It’s important if change occurs to stay connected to the truth that this is change only, and has nothing to do with your value as a person or how you are valued by others.

What have you established for yourself? In terms of home and career? Others may find themselves looking at this and seeing whether or not is still fulfils their needs or can sustain them for the future. Is it time to build something better? Pluto’s ability to transform could extend to taking yourself more seriously in both your professional and your personal life. Saturn rules authority which contains the word ‘author’ of course. Do you have the authority to ‘author’ your own life or have you handed this over to others? As the eclipse passes a revelation for some of you may be that you need to ‘author’ a new dynamic and take back authority in your own life. See if any of the following themes apply to you:

● Did you choose your career or did you feel ‘pushed’ into it?

● Do you define yourself by your job title or your relationship status?

● Do you feel under pressure to live up to others’ expectations? Particularly family?

● Have you abdicated control or authority in your life over to someone else? A partner? An authority or parent figure? The bank if you are heavily in debt? And if so, are you telling yourself this is the easiest/best way or just the way it is?

If you have answered ‘Yes’ to any of these, then as the shadow of the eclipse passes, expect revelations around the theme with the opportunity for empowered and self-determined change.

Give Us a Clue!

Those of us who have planets at 20 degrees in our charts or within a tight orb of this (1-2 degrees either way) will be the most affected. If you are unsure you can check your birthchart or speak to one of our astrologers. Follow your insight into where your greatest potential for transformation lies but really the clue is right under your nose if you just look around you. Which is why I told you to look close to home. Our homes, our apartment, our living space – whether we share this with a partner, our family or even with housemates, is a literal reflection of our lives and contains a wealth of hidden information about not just where we are at right now, but what needs to change. It represents what we have built or established. A too tidy or regimented home says as much as one stuffed with clutter. Both restrict in their own way. Is it falling down? In need of repair or redecoration? What’s lurking where you can’t see? Dust? Mould? Dirt? It’s all a metaphor. How you are living says everything about who you are and what you expectations are for your future. You have the opportunity here for some soul and destiny renovation. Look to your immediate environment and you’ll see how it will completely and accurately reflect what this eclipse will eventually bring into the light. And the thing is you won’t have to wait – you can start to make creative change right away where it most matters. Home is where the heart is – and lives, after all.