Monthly General Astrology Forecast August 2018

Note Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune and Pluto Retrograde at start of month

Align your priorities with your needs

Reclaim those lost parts of your soul

Time for harvest – and rebirth

Our retrograde weather hits its peak this month. We begin it with Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune and Pluto all retrograde at the start of August and then on the 7th Uranus joins the party in Taurus. This will bring the total number of retrograde planets to six and if we throw Chiron into the mix, that makes seven. As the month progresses, we will see this backwards-facing weather begin to break up with first Mercury turning direct again in Leo on the 18th and then Mars in Capricorn following from the 27th. Please bear in mind however that both planets will remain in retrograde shadow.

So, what does all this retrograde weather add up to? It’s not just about learning from the past but reclaiming those parts of it which are still relevant – or part of us. Retrogrades no matter what planet they involve, are all about the ‘re’ words. Revisit. Reframe. Reinvent. Repurpose. And the most important one of all – rebirth. If we’ve truly learned from the past then we emerge from it changed. A new us! How exciting it that? Because basically it means we begin again and that’s what we can all do when this retrograde cycle ends.

For many of us, that rebirth could involve reclaiming something we love or love to do. Leo rules the 5th house of the zodiac and is where we get to shine – usually while having fun, creating and expressing ourselves. This months partial solar eclipse in here on the 11th, is asking us to explore where we have stopped doing this and why. When and most importantly who, made us feel we had to be something other than who we are – or to feel guilty about enjoying ourselves. The truth around this may take time to emerge as we reintegrate important parts of ourselves. A wonderful angle between Jupiter and Neptune on the 19th allows us to reach down and bring up to the surface those lost soul aspects which make us who we are. With a fabulous rebirth or relaunch to follow if we do!

The Sun enters Virgo from the 23rd. Whether we are Virgos, have Virgo or 6th house placements in our charts, will now benefit by focusing on our work (paid and unpaid), those who work with or for us and how work or strangely even the weather affects our health and wellbeing. Yes, that mind/body/spirit connection extends to our environment and what is happening within it. Is it time for a change in the weather internally or with your job? Virgos have a gift for details and also for establishing priorities. Our health should be our #1 priority as should be the health of our planet. Watch for issues to surface around this now and clean up your internal environment at the very least.

Where this needs to take place may well come to light during the full Moon in Pisces on the 26th which makes angles of illumination between Saturn in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus. We’re going to be shown exactly where our priorities lie – and if they have been misaligned or misplaced, the results of this. Spiritual insight can lead to real changes in our inner and outer worlds. Reclaim some priorities this month and create a future that truly matters.

In a nutshell: Reclaiming lost loves or lost parts of ourselves tops the soul agenda for August. Realigning our priorities with what we truly need puts us back in the universal flow. New beginnings could just follow.

2 Aug 2018 MARS SQUARE URANUS (Aquarius to Taurus)

7 Aug 2018 URANUS ( Taurus) turns Retro until 2019

7 Aug 2018 SUN SQUARE JUPITER (Leo to Scorpio)

7 Aug 2018 VENUS ENTERING LIBRA (Libra)

8 Aug 2018 VENUS TRINE MARS (Libra to Aquarius)

9 Aug 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION MERCURY (Leo)

10 Aug 2018 VENUS SQUARE SATURN (Libra to Capricorn)

11 Aug 2018 NEW MOON SUN (Leo) Conjunct Mercury (Leo) , Square Jupiter (Scorpio) PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

11 Aug 2018 MERCURY SQUARE JUPITER (Leo to Scorpio)

13 Aug 2018 MARS ENTERING CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

18 Aug 2018, MERCURY SEXTILE VENUS (Leo to Libra)

18 Aug 2018 Mercury (Leo ) turns Direct

19 Aug 2018 JUPITER TRINE NEPTUNE (Scorpio to Pisces)

23 Aug 2018 SUN ENTERING VIRGO (Virgo)

25 Aug 2018 SUN TRINE URANUS (Virgo to Taurus)

25 Aug 2018 SUN TRINE SATURN (Virgo to Capricorn)

26 Aug 2018 FULL MOON Pisces) Sextile Saturn (Capricorn), Uranus (Taurus)

26 Aug 2018 VENUS SQUARE PLUTO (Libra to Capricorn)

27 Aug 2018 Mars (Capricorn) Turns Direct

28 Aug 2018 MERCURY SQUARE JUPITER (Leo to Scorpio)