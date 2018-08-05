Weekly General Astrology August 6th 2018

Weekly General Astrology August 6

7 Aug 2018 URANUS ( Taurus) turns Retro until 2019

7 Aug 2018 SUN SQUARE JUPITER (Leo to Scorpio)

7 Aug 2018 VENUS ENTERING LIBRA (Libra)

8 Aug 2018 VENUS TRINE MARS (Libra to Aquarius)

9 Aug 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION MERCURY (Leo)

10 Aug 2018 VENUS SQUARE SATURN (Libra to Capricorn)

11 Aug 2018 NEW MOON SUN (Leo) Conjunct Mercury (Leo) , Square Jupiter (Scorpio) PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

11 Aug 2018 MERCURY SQUARE JUPITER (Leo to Scorpio)

Revisit the past but don’t stay there

Reclaim that very personal kind of love

Something is reborn with new meaning

Our retrograde weather peaks this week as we have Uranus retrograde in Taurus bringing the total number of planets heading backwards in the sky to six. Past memories, past choices, people from the past, paths not taken – we can all expect to be working with these themes and looking at what we have learned from all this. We do all need to be aware that while we need to revisit the past to salvage what is valuable – such as a lesson, we do not live there anymore.

This week also sees Venus arrive in her ruling sign of Libra and make a wonderful angle to retrograde Mars in Aquarius on the 8th. The Sun in its ruling sign of Leo also meets retrograde Mercury in here. Both are conjunct at the time of the new Moon in Leo on the 11th and will square Jupiter in Scorpio at the same time. Now new Moons usually contain the seeds of new beginnings. But we have an eclipse with this one. And as we’re not just in retro weather but eclipse season by now you should know that eclipses conceal. We’re in the dark. What may look like a new beginning is actually a resurrection. Something is reborn or comes back ‘from the dead’. This could even be something we loved to do as opposed to an actual person. But it’s about passion and a very personal kind of love. And this time around, we’ve learned something. We have knowledge and experience we didn’t have the first time. Which means the past is no longer on repeat. Expect a different outcome but wait to see just what it is that is waiting in the shadows for rebirth.

In a nutshell: This week offers not so much a new beginning but a resurrection or rebirth on some level. It’s a chance for all of us to re-embrace something we loved. And expect a different outcome this time around.