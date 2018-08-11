Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 13th 2018

Capture the power of right timing

Be the idea whose time has com

The only way is – up!

This week sees Mars, the planet of self-empowered action and confidence, retrograde back into stubborn Capricorn, the sign of the establishment and authority. Mars ruler of Aries and the ancient (co) ruler of Scorpio is all fire and energy. Mars adds that necessary element of heat, desire and passion to everything we do. As Mars moves back out of innovative, experimental and future-focused Aquarius, it enters a sign that is very much about holding on to the way things have been done in the past – and holding on to your position within this framework. Mars in Cap is that old goat scrambling to the top of the mountain to scoff the juicy fresh grass, and she isn’t giving up until she gets there!

Mars also represents our passion. We call on Mars energy to enter the arena – in this case usually the professional arena. Mars is the warrior we can call on within. It’s Mars energy we need to channel when someone crosses our boundaries. Mars can have us acting impulsively and without thinking – but not when it is retrograde. In Aquarius Mars urged us to take action to overthrow anything we saw restricting us. In Capricorn and retrograde – Mars has us looking at whether the tried and true is now tired and false. Long-standing frustrations with ‘That’s just the way it is’ that have been simmering away could reach boiling point. But Mars retro means the ability to come up with the appropriate action rather than the impulsive one.

We might find ourselves dealing with issues of power and have more tenacity than usual. We are all reflecting on our boundaries.

This could see many folks playing the waiting game, which some may wrongly misinterpret as doing nothing. But there’s a huge difference. This could even continue until Mars not only heads direct once more but moves beyond retrograde shadow which will occur in October. It’s no good overthrowing what has been established unless you have something better to replace it with. This is what this Mars retrograde/shadow period wants us to do. And also not to underestimate the power of waiting for the right moment when it comes to making those actions count. Or the power of an idea whose time has come.

The retrograde weather slowly begins to clear as Mercury heads direct once more in Leo this week. Remember, the planet of commerce, ideas and communication is also still in retrograde shadow. This ends in the first week of September. For now, all of us can take the first steps to initiate those plans we have been refining or revising. But be prepared to continue to make adjustments and as we do ask ourselves the key question: Will what I am creating replace what exists with something better? When it comes to evolution – be it ideas or the structures we create, the only way is up this week.

Mercury sextile Venus gives us a jolly and sweet reprieve from all the intense energy. There’s a frisson of excitement and playfulness but try not to jump to conclusions, just enjoy the sensual moment.

In a nutshell: This week asks us not to underestimate its power. Waiting for the right moment to act is totally different to not acting at all. Time could just be on our side if we use it correctly.

13 Aug 2018 MARS ENTERING CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

13 Aug 2018 PLUTO TRINE CERES (Capricorn to Virgo)

14 Aug 2018 VENUS OPPOSITION HYGEIA (Libra to Aries)

15 Aug 2018 SUN TRINE VESTA (Leo to Sagittarius)

17 Aug 2018 SUN TRINE ERIS (Leo to Aries)

18 Aug 2018, MERCURY SEXTILE VENUS (Leo to Libra)

18 Aug 2018 Mercury (Leo ) turns Direct