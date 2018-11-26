Monthly General Astrology Forecast December 2018

Share the love

You have so much to give

Happy birthday, Capricorn!

Deep transformative ideas thanks to Mercury retrograde in Scorpio power us forward even as the planet itself heads direct from the 6th. Please remember that Mercury will remain in what is known as ‘retrograde shadow’ until the 24th. Basically, Mercury can reserve its most tricky snafus for this period so please continue to observe the retrograde rules until then. Especially if Mercury has been retrograde through its ruling house in your chart – the 3rd and 6th.

Venus is also direct again and very much on the move as it arrives in Scorpio on the 2nd. It’s asking us to look at what we share. What we feel we have to share speaks volumes about how much we feel we have. And this doesn’t just govern our money but our time, our love, our support, our insights. It’s the season of giving. How much do you feel you have to give? Are you giving generously or holding on? It’s all a bit Christmas Carol I agree. Do you compensate for not spending enough time with people by buying them expensive gifts when the festive season rolls around? Or are you embarrassed or apologetic because you feel you are not spending enough compared to others? Venus is about sharing the love and in Scorpio, looking at our fears around not having enough to go around. Or simply not being enough. The holiday season is associated with giving but what are we giving to ourselves? What we feel about what we ‘should’ give actually says so much about how we value ourselves. What happened to its all about the thought, not the price tag? And what price are you putting on what you have to give?

The new Moon in free-wheelin’ Sagittarius on the 7th is all about exploration and expansion. It tells us things cannot stay as they are and we cannot remain static. If our thoughts do not expand, our world will eventually shrink. We end up believing our view of the small little universe we are created is the only one there is. This new Moon angles across to Mars and Neptune which are intertwined in Neptune’s ruling Pisces. Mars becomes the Soul Warrior now. There’s a higher purpose behind the actions it wants to take. This is a cosmic call-out to us all to see things from a different perspective – and act accordingly.

Mercury will re-enter Sagittarius covering some old ground on the 12th. While we may feel the effects of the recent retrograde weather lessen, this is no time to throw that rule book out the window. Mercury can still have some surprising reversals in store for us if we become complacent. The 21st sees the Sun enters Capricorn and also Mercury meet Jupiter in Sagittarius on the same day. Expect big news to ripple from the top down. Transport, airlines, the mass media, big business and also big bucks could all feature now. There’s a full Moon occurring in the Moon’s ruling sign of Cancer reminding us what the Christmas spirit should be all about. And that’s just being in the presence of loved ones or doing what we love if that’s not possible now. In the words of the song by Melissa Etheridge: It’s time to think again. And bring more meaning to what we have to give. Happy holidays.

In a nutshell: Time to transform our ideas around what we have to give this holiday season. The present of our presence embodies the true spirit of giving. Give yourself to the holiday spirit.

Planetary Movements

Uranus retro

1 Dec 2018 VENUS SQUARE NORTH NODE (Scorpio to Leo)

1 Dec 2018 MERCURY SEXTILE VESTA (Scorpio to Capricorn)

1 Dec 2018 VESTA ENTERING AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

1 Dec 2018 VENUS OPPOSITION URANUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

2 Dec 2018 VENUS ENTERING SCORPIO (Scorpio)

2 Dec 2018 PLUTO SEXTILE ASTRAEA (Capricorn to Pisces)

3 Dec 2018SUN SQUARE MARS (Sagittarius to Pisces)

3 Dec 2018 URANUS SQUARE NORTH NODE (Aries to Cancer)

4 Dec 2018 MERCURY TRINE CHIRON (Scorpio to Pisces)

5 Dec 2018 SUN SEXTILE BLACK MOON (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

5 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

6 Dec 2018 Mercury Turns Direct (Scorpio)

7 Dec 2018 New Moon in Sagittarius (Sagittarius) Square Mars (Pisces) and Neptune (Pisces)

7 Dec 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION NEPTUNE (Pisces)

12 Dec 2018 MERCURY ENTERING SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

13 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE ASTRAEA (Sagittarius to Pisces)

14 Dec 2018 NEPTUNE TRINE CERES (Pisces to Scorpio)

15 Dec 2018 SUN TRINE ERIS (Sagittarius to Aries)

16 Dec 2018 VENUS SEXTILE SATURN (Scorpio to Capricorn)

17 Dec 2018 MARS SEXTILE PLUTO (Pisces to Capricorn)

19 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE HYGEIA (Sagittarius to Pisces)

19 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE CHIRON (Sagittarius to Pisces)

20 Dec 2018 SUN TRINE URANUS (Sagittarius to Aries)

21 Dec 2018 VENUS TRINE NEPTUNE (Scorpio to Pisces)

21 Dec 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION ASTRAEA (Pisces)

21 Dec 2018 SUN ENTERING CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

21 Dec 2018 MERCURY CONJUNCTION JUPITER (Scorpio)

22 Dec 2018 Full Moon in Cancer (Cancer) on Winter Solstice

22 Dec 2018 JUPITER SEXTILE VESTA (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

23 Dec 2018 CHIRON TRINE NORTH NODE (Pisces to Cancer)

25 Dec 2018 MERCURY SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

26 Dec 2018 MARS SEXTILE SEDNA (Pisces to Taurus)

28 Dec 2018 MARS TRINE NORTH NODE (Pisces to Cancer)

28 Dec 2018 VENUS SEXTILE PLUTO (Scorpio to Capricorn)

29 Dec 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION CHIRON (Pisces)

30 Dec 2018 PLUTO SEXTILE CERES (Capricorn to Scorpio)

31 Dec 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION HYGEIA (Pisces)

31 Dec 2018 MERCURY TRINE ERIS (Sagittarius to Aries)