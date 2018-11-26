Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 26th 2018

Open up the way for luck to reach you

Say yes to the universe

Claim your prize

This week the Sun meets Jupiter in its ruling sign of Sagittarius for the first time in 12 years. This represents an invitation or literally ‘throwing the light’ on an opportunity in a key area for all of us. What this depends of course on which house Jupiter is in our charts. Travel, airlines, foreign people and places, higher learning, the law, the mass media, big business and animals are just a few areas where this opportunity may occur.

Do remember, that while Jupiter is the planet of expansion and luck, we have to accept the invitation it sends out or at the very least, set the energy in motion for it to deliver its benefits.

That’s pretty well how Jupiter works. We have to open up the way for Jupiter’s luck to reach us. Apply for that job, write that screenplay, do everything we can to launch that business or pursue that dream. Then Jupiter’s apparent ‘luck’ can reach us. And when it does, we still have to ring and claim our prize – in other words, accept the invitation Jupiter sends to go on a journey. Even an exciting one.

Look back approximately 12 years and see what opportunities were on offer then. Which did you accept? Which did you decline and why? Any regrets? Imagine how things might have turned out had you chosen differently. Venus now direct re-enters transformative Scorpio this week. Get ready to RSVP to the universe this week. What your answer is could be the alchemical choice that changes everything – or at least your direction, for the future.

In a nutshell: The universe could send you an invitation this week. How will you RSVP? Take a chance and set alchemical forces in motion if it’s positive change you are after.

Planetary Movements

Uranus retro

On the 26th the Sun conjuncts Jupiter for the first time in 12 years. We all get a chance to fly free, to expand our wings, and with profound confidence, go for it!

Is there a dream in your heart that you’ve been putting off? Did you start to follow the call of your soul and then stuttered and stopped? A spoonful of self-belief is all the medicine you need and these two planets are saying ‘open wide’

The cosmos is all systems go with Mercury conjunct Jupiter and the Sun conjunct Mercury (retro) an opportunity with a flavour of the past is dangled. Grab that luscious divine fruit and create what’s in your spirit.

26 Nov 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION JUPITER (Sagittarius)

26 Nov 2018 MERCURY SQUARE MARS (Scorpio to Aquarius)

27 Nov 2018 MERCURY CONJUNCTION JUPITER (Scorpio)

27 Nov 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION MERCURY (Sagittarius)

27 Nov 2018 CHIRON SEXTILE VESTA (Pisces to Capricorn)

27 Nov 2018 MARS SEXTILE SATURN (Pisces to Capricorn)

29 Nov 2018 SATURN SEXTILE CERES (Capricorn to Scorpio)

30 Nov 2018 URANUS SQUARE VESTA (Aries to Capricorn)

30 Nov 2018 VESTA OPPOSITION NORTH NODE (Capricorn to Cancer)

1 Dec 2018 VENUS SQUARE NORTH NODE (Scorpio to Leo)

1 Dec 2018 MERCURY SEXTILE VESTA (Scorpio to Capricorn)

1 Dec 2018 VESTA ENTERING AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

1 Dec 2018 VENUS OPPOSITION URANUS (Scorpio to Taurus)

2 Dec 2018 MERCURY TRINE NORTH NODE (Sagittarius to Leo)

2 Dec 2018 VENUS ENTERING SCORPIO (Scorpio)

2 Dec 2018 PLUTO SEXTILE ASTRAEA (Capricorn to Pisces)