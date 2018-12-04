Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 3rd 2018

Start a journey to the stars

What is your body saying?

Don’t be an armchair traveller

Find that North Star and set a course towards it now. Tune in to what direction your soul is telling you to go. We’ve all had a few weeks of Mercury Retrograde in the sign of Sagittarius which rules amongst other things long-distance travel, airlines, mass transportation and mass media. Delays and disruptions may have occurred for some of us if we were travelling, but for those soul travelers this has all been about finding our direction. Especially when Mercury re-entered Scorpio, promising us a transformation. How do we know if we are off-course? Mercury is the ruler of Virgo which rules our body. What has yours been telling you about the path you are treading? Mercury moves forward again on the 6th. Please remember it will remain in what is known as Retrograde Shadow for a while longer. ? Sagittarius is the sign of freedom and learning. There’s a message here – take what you have learned as it’s your key to freedom. Follow the energy and go in the direction that makes you feel alive – and away from what doesn’t or drains you.

This week sees an expansive new Moon appear in Sagittarius which asks you to be very clear about the actions you need to take – and to then take them. This new Moon says it is not use wishing on that North Star, you must make an effort to reach it. But if you are willing to at least try, dreams can come within reach thanks to this new Moon sending out a call to action to Neptune and Mars conjunct in Pisces. This can hand us the vision plus the impetus to take action to make it real. This new Moon is probably one of the most important we have all experienced for a very long time when it comes to turning our biggest, most soul-soaring dreams into reality. Why? Because it is the first new Moon to appear in Sagittarius at the same time as Jupiter, Sagi’s ruling planet, is in here for 12 years. This new Moon dares us to begin a new journey. Don’t just be an armchair traveler in your own life. No matter what sign you are, discover how far you can go in a key area this week.

In a nutshell: This week’s new Moon in expansive Sagittarius sends an invitation out to start a journey. Your destination is something that supports your wellbeing. Don’t dream it – do it now.

3 Dec 2018SUN SQUARE MARS (Sagittarius to Pisces)

3 Dec 2018 URANUS SQUARE NORTH NODE (Aries to Cancer)

4 Dec 2018 MERCURY TRINE CHIRON (Scorpio to Pisces)

5 Dec 2018 SUN SEXTILE BLACK MOON (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

5 Dec 2018 SUN SQUARE NEPTUNE (Sagittarius to Pisces)

6 Dec 2018 Mercury Turns Direct (Scorpio)

7 Dec 2018 New Moon in Sagittarius (Sagittarius) Square Mars (Pisces) and Neptune (Pisces)

7 Dec 2018 MARS CONJUNCTION NEPTUNE (Pisces)